Millstone, NJ

Millstone Township officials adopt $8.6M municipal budget for 2022

By MATTHEW SOCKOL, Staff Writer
 5 days ago
MILLSTONE – The members of the Township Committee have adopted an $8.65 million budget to fund the operation of Millstone Township during 2022. The budget, which was adopted on June 1, will be supported by the collection of $4.07 million in taxes from Millstone’s residential and commercial property owners. Other revenue...

Examiner

Resident offers update on developable parcel

I would like to provide three updates regarding the possible development of the Stein property behind the Valero gas station on North Main Street at the border of Allentown and Upper Freehold Township. • Despite the signs on the property that are apparently supposed to be whipping us into a...
ALLENTOWN, NJ
Tri-Town News Datebook, June 15

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct the following drives: July 3, St. William the Abbot, 2740 Lakewood-Allenwood Road, Howell, 8:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.; July 5, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 6, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; July 7, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 12, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 13, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; July 14, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 19, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 20, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; July 21, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 26, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; July 27, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; and July 28, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org.
HOWELL, NJ
City
Millstone, NJ
News Transcript Datebook, June 15

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct the following drives: July 1, Freehold Raceway Mall, Freehold Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; July 15, Freehold Raceway Mall, Freehold Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; and July 29, Freehold Raceway Mall, Freehold Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript

Manalapan Township Committee adopts $39M budget for 2022

MANALAPAN – The Township Committee has adopted a $39.51 million budget to fund the operation of Manalapan during 2022. The budget was adopted during a meeting on June 1. Mayor Susan Cohen, Deputy Mayor Mary Ann Musich, Committeeman Eric Nelson, Committeeman Barry Jacobson and Committeeman Jack McNaboe voted “yes” on a motion to adopt the budget.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Examiner

Examiner Datebook, June 15

• Center Players, in partnership with historic Oakley Farm, will present “An Enchanted Afternoon,” a free community event on June 18 at 4 p.m. at the farm, 189 Wemrock Road, Freehold Township. There will be live musical performances from area artists, including vocalists, musicians and instrumental groups. Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or a lawn chair to the event.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Break
Politics
Princeton Packet

Montgomery Township police blotter

A Belle Mead man received a careless driving summons after he allegedly got distracted and lost control of his vehicle and crashed into two other vehicles on The Great Road/Route 601 June 2. There were no reported injuries. A 36-year-old New Brunswick man was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI)...
MONTGOMERY, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

Monmouth County Career Center Vocational Horticulture program competing in Philadelphia Flower Show

In its second year competing, the Monmouth County Career Center’s Vocational Horticulture program will enter the Philadelphia Flower Show in the tablescape category with a project titled “Garden State of Mind” through which students will create an exhibit to highlight the health properties of a New Jersey-grown garden meant for culinary entertaining.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Hopewell Valley Golf and Country Club now open

Hopewell Valley Golf Course is now open. The Mercer County Park Commission and county officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the golf course, a newly acquired property of the Park Commission, according to a press release through the Park Commission before Memorial Day. This 186-acre,...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

Cranbury Township Committee: Newcomer, two incumbents on ballot for general election

A newcomer, two incumbents will vie for the two three-year terms available on the Cranbury Township Committee in the November general election. Newcomer Lisa Knierim, a Democrat, and incumbents Barbara Rogers, a Democrat, and Evelyn Spann, a Republican, secured available slots in the primary election on June 7. Knierim and...
CRANBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Princeton Packet

West Windsor police blotter

A Newark man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from East Orange after the car he was driving nearly caused an alleged crash by cutting in front of another car on Clarksville Road April 8. During the investigation, it was discovered that he had a suspended driver’s license and was wanted on the outstanding warrant. He was processed and released.
NEWARK, NJ
Princeton, NJ
Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

