Economy

Boris Johnson confirms plans to extend Right to Buy scheme targeting 2.5 million households

By Holly Patrick
 5 days ago

Boris Johnson has confirmed government plans to extend the Right to Buy scheme to tenants of housing association homes.

The prime minister said that there are approximately 2.5 million households whose homes are part of associations.

Housing charity Shelter has called the plans a "dangerous gimmick."

" If these plans progress we will remain stuck in the same destructive cycle of selling off and knocking down thousands more social homes than get built each year," Shelter CEO Polly Neate said.

