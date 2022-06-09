Fox 14 Your Morning News: Meet Our Morning and Evening News Interns

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Dry and slightly hotter conditions for today the Heat Advisory is still in affect for the ENTIRE ArkLaMiss. The heat index values are ranging from the upper 90s to lower 100s so this is what is feels like outside currently. As for Monday the heat index to be a little lower so as of right now there is no Heat Advisory for Monday BUT it’s still going to be hot with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO