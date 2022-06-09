ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Fox 14 Your Morning News: Meet Our Morning and Evening News Interns

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Meet our new KTVE/KARD Morning and Evening News interns, Cayla Deeanne,...

FOX 14 Your Morning News: State Farm 100th Birthday Celebration

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, State Farm agent Daren Moody joins Fox 14’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins to discuss State Farm’s 100th birthday celebration. The celebration will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Forsythe Band Stand. There will...
WEST MONROE, LA
KTBS

Miss Louisiana 2022 competition kicks off in Monroe

Monroe, LA- 29 women are competing for the coveted title of Miss Louisiana. The six-day event began with introductions but soon it will heat up into a fierce competition. The preliminary competition will be held Thursday and Friday, the finals broadcast live at 8pm on KPXJ. The Miss Louisiana Organization...
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Full evening forecast June 12th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Dry and slightly hotter conditions for today the Heat Advisory is still in affect for the ENTIRE ArkLaMiss. The heat index values are ranging from the upper 90s to lower 100s so this is what is feels like outside currently. As for Monday the heat index to be a little lower so as of right now there is no Heat Advisory for Monday BUT it’s still going to be hot with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.
WEST MONROE, LA
KTBS

West Monroe to host first fair since 1970s

WEST MONROE, La. (AP) — For the first time in decades, the City of West Monroe is hosting a fair. The city used to host such a big, family-friendly event back in the 1970s known as the Ouachita Valley Fair. It was held at the Ouachita Valley Fairgrounds, which is the current site of the West Monroe City Government Complex that houses city hall and the police department, The News-Star reported.
WEST MONROE, LA
kalb.com

Restroom at Johnny Downs Sports Complex vandalized

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to a Facebook post on the Alexandria Parks & Recreation page, the restroom at the soccer field at Johnny Downs Sports Complex was vandalized on Sunday. The post said that the debris has since been cleaned and the restroom is open for use once again....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KNOE TV8

BBB lists several summer scams to watch out for

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A rule of thumb about scams are FREE is usually a scam related offer! For example, grants always have a application process on a secure website, not social media sites. Medicare does not have someone called “Rachel” calling on their behalf! Plus, Publishers’ Clearing House does...
MONROE, LA
KSLA

Three hospitalized after running generator in Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three people are fighting for their lives on Monday morning after running a generator in a home. Crews got the call just after 7 a.m. to the 2500 block of Drexel Street. According to Shreveport fire crews on scene, over 300 PPM levels of carbon monoxide...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Carroll Parish School Board votes to change Epps High School into kindergarten through sixth-grade school

UPDATE: On Monday, June 13, 2022, West Carroll Parish School Board Members voted to turn Epps High School into a kindergarten through sixth-grade school. According to a Facebook post shared by an Epps High School teacher, board members voted five yes and two members declined to answer. The teacher also reported that the plan is […]
WEST CARROLL PARISH, LA
myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Tuesday, June 14th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/14/22) TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Expect it to be another hot day this afternoon as highs top into the upper 90s. We could see our heat index (or “feels like”) values in the triple digits, so again heat safety will be very important for outdoor plans or work you may have. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny with winds steady out of the south at 5-10 mph.
WEST MONROE, LA
KSLA

LDEQ declares Ozone Action Day due to Saharan dust in air

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) has declared an Ozone Action Day for Shreveport due to the amount of Saharan dust in the air. LDEQ officials say on Sunday, June 12, Saharan dust will gradually increase across Louisiana, limiting ozone development and raising particle levels. This will increase Air Quality Index (AQI) levels from low to mid-moderate across the state. Furthermore, on Monday, southwesterly winds will bring even more dust to the state, continuing to increase particle levels. This will particularly affect those in sensitive groups. On Tuesday, dust levels are expected to decrease slightly, however, due to high pressure aloft limiting mixing, AQI levels will remain high-moderate.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Natchez Democrat

NOLA native finds a quiet life in Natchez

VIDALIA — New Orleans native Lester Walton sat in the shade of a tree in front of a home on Sycamore Street close to where The Dart landed Thursday. He moved to the Miss-Lou in 2010 and has lived in Ferriday and Natchez. Walton said he was taking a...
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Farmer’s Market back in business

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— There’s nothing like fresh fruits and vegetables, especially grown from your own or your neighbor’s backyard. Today, Monday, June 13, is the grand reopening of the Monroe Farmer’s Market located at 1212 Washington Street. They are scheduled to open at 9 AM. Below is a post from their Facebook page and it’s […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Public boat ramp on Concordia Lake closed until further notice

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced the closure of a public boat ramp in northeast Louisiana. “The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has closed the public boat ramp on Concordia Lake until further notice. “This boat ramp is next to the...
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Weekend crashes claim the lives of two Lincoln Parish men

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Two lives have been claimed from crashes that happened in Ruston, on Saturday, June 11. Those that passed were separate from each other and the wrecks happened at different times of the day. Just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to...
RUSTON, LA

