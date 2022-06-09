Croswell cast cuts loose with '80s classic

Next up at the Croswell Opera House is a show set in 1984, in a place where individual expression is stymied and freedom is oppressed by an overreaching government — with foot-stomping music and a teen love story.

That’s right. Starting Friday, the Croswell is cutting loose with Footloose .

Theaters can approach Footloose in two different ways: One option is the classic, in line with the Kevin Bacon -led movie that came out in 1984. The other updates the story for the present day, swapping in new cultural references and remixing modernized songs.

Longtime Croswell actress and first-time Croswell director Erin Pifer said she and other organizers opted to give audiences the classic show many already know and love.

The plot centers on a teenage Ren, who moves with his mother from a city to a small farming town that has all kinds of restrictions — particularly on loud music and dancing. This is because antagonist, the Rev. Shaw Moore, sees these things as leading to underage drinking and sex. But Ren makes a stand to overturn these laws and strikes out to organize a school prom, which ruffles the reverend’s feathers. This only gets worse once Ren starts dating Moore’s rebellious daughter.

As with many movie-to-stage adaptations, there will be differences. For instance, Pifer said the iconic dance scene in the factory takes place in the school instead because of scene-staging limitations (although there are a TON of scene changes pulled off in this production). And Pifer said some of the music will be presented differently as well.

“The rockin’ tunes are there, the early kind of country feel is there, and a lot of songs you remember from being background songs in the movie — so ‘Almost Paradise’ and ‘Holding Out for a Hero,’ and of course the ‘Footloose’ anthem,” she said. “So those songs are there, but they have a different spin because instead of being background music to the action that’s happening, the characters are actually singing those and making those part of their storytelling.”

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, as well as 7:30 p.m. June 16-17, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. June 18, and 2:30 p.m. June 19 at the Croswell Opera House, 129 E. Maumee St., Adrian. Tickets are $20 to $40 for adults and $15 to $25 for students. Call 517-264-7469 or go to croswell.org .

“I’m really excited about Footloose ,” Pifer said. “It’s a really fun show, tons of dancing, and really taps into some of that nostalgia of people who love the movie or love the ‘80s era.”

