Betty Cheramie Terrebonne, age 89, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 11:00 p.m. She was a native and resident of Galliano, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galliano on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in church cemetery.

GALLIANO, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO