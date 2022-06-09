ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Family sues Meta over daughter’s depression, eating disorder

By Caitlyn Shelton
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfIX4_0g5V6EBV00

* Warning: This story discusses suicide, self-harm and eating disorders. *

Stupid. Ugly. Fat. All words that can be found in an entry from the personal journal of a 12-year-old girl.

Alexis Spence wrote the words just four months after getting her first smartphone. The same words appear in a thought bubble next to a photo she drew of herself.

Her parents say Alexis went into a deep depression caused by Instagram. The Spence family claims the app fueled addictive behaviors in their preteen daughter, including an eating disorder, self-harm and thoughts of suicide when she was just 11 years old.

Now, they are taking that fight to court by suing Instagram’s parent company Meta with the Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC).

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, claims Meta is responsible for Spence’s addiction to Instagram and that Meta knowingly targets preteen users with an addictive app featuring algorithms that lead users to harmful content.

Man accused of faking own death faces extradition hearing

“Meta has consistently and knowingly placed its own profit over the health and welfare of its teen and underage users,” said Matthew P. Bergman, founding attorney of SMVLC. “These documents, including some that have not been previously disclosed to the public, show that Meta’s senior leadership knew that Instagram harms kids but consciously and callously chose profits over human life.”

“The social media giant spent millions of dollars researching and developing product features to attract and retain a steady stream of pre-teen users despite warnings from Meta employees that its products were addictive and harmful to its users,” he added.

According to the SMVLC, Spence opened her first Instagram account without her parents’ consent when she was 11. Before accessing Instagram, her family says, she was a happy child who enjoyed reading, writing and helping people. She loved animals and was active in singing competitions and theater.

Almost immediately after opening the app, Spence says she was directed to pages showing self-harm, anorexia and negative body images. She managed to disguise her Instagram from her parents by using a calculator icon to hide her social media accounts and using various devices.

When children kill, what are courts to do?

“She learned how to deceive her own family,” Spence’s mother said on “NewsNation Prime.” “Instagram infiltrated our home and destroyed our family structure […] We started losing our daughter.”

The Social Media Victims Law Center says that as a result of what Spence had seen on Instagram, she had to seek professional help in the form of counseling, inpatient programs, outpatient programs, eating disorder programs, and she may require help from a service dog for the rest of her life.

“They [Meta] have the means to stop it, but that would ruin their engagement and in turn lower their profit and they don’t want to hurt their money,” Spence, now 19, told the program.

The lawsuit references the Facebook Papers , research that looked at Instagram’s impact on teenage girls when it comes to thoughts of suicide and eating disorders.

Resources:

-Anyone experiencing thoughts of self-harm or suicide is urged to call 911.

-National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.

-Crisis Text Line: Text TALK to 741-741 to text with a counselor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

2 women killed in apparent street takeover crash in Compton

Authorities are investigating a suspected street takeover crash that left two people dead in Compton overnight. The crash was reported at the intersection of North Wilmington Avenue and West Stockwell Street around 11:42 p.m. Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Koerner said. Arriving deputies found two young women at the scene who were pronounced […]
COMPTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorder#Meta#Depression#Suicide Prevention#The U S District Court
KTLA

3 dead, 4 injured in Boyle Heights shooting

Three people are dead and three others are hospitalized following a shooting at an underground party in Boyle Heights. Los Angeles police officials believe multiple people opened fire inside a building on the 1400 block of South Lorena Street around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. The scene sprawled a large swath of the neighborhood with crime scene […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Brush fire burns 35 acres in hills above Duarte

Firefighters responded to the hills above Duarte Sunday evening after a pair of fires broke out around 4:15 p.m. The two fires were dubbed the Fish Canyon/Riverbed Fire and the Opal Canyon Fire, according to the city of Duarte, though they were later consolidated into one blaze, the Fish Fire, by the Los Angeles County […]
DUARTE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
KTLA

Young mother dies after being thrown off watercraft at Folsom Lake

A 30-year-old mother died after she and two others fell off a personal watercraft at Folsom Lake near Brown’s Ravine on Sunday, according to California State Parks officials.  The woman was identified as Ariel Ampania-Pittman, a mother of three, KTLA sister station KTXL reported. Just three months ago, the young mother married Keenan, the love […]
FOLSOM, CA
KTLA

Containment of Sheep Fire grows but evacuation orders remain in place

A brush fire that ignited near Wrightwood and forced evacuations has grown to 990 acres Monday, but fire crews made marked progress on expanding containment throughout the day. The blaze, dubbed the Sheep Fire, broke out in the area of Highway 2 and Sheep Creek Road Saturday night. Fanned by erratic winds and fueled by […]
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
KTLA

Long Beach considering extending restaurant parklet program

A temporary COVID-19 program in Long Beach has allowed local restaurants and other businesses to construct temporary outdoor parklets to expand operations onto sidewalks. With the program now set to expire on June 30, the Long Beach City Council on Tuesday will consider extending the initiative another month. The council is also expected to hear […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Video: 2 sought in armed robbery of Culver City gas station store

Two men are being sought in an armed robbery of a gas station store that occurred over the weekend in Culver City. The incident was reported about 9:35 p.m. Saturday at a Shell gas station located at 10332 Culver Blvd.  Responding officers found three victims and learned two men entered the store and one pointed […]
CULVER CITY, CA
KTLA

Oxnard fire station hit by gunfire

Oxnard police are investigating after an Oxnard Fire Department station was shot at early Sunday morning. Multiple gunshots were fired at Fire Station 3 at 150 Hill Street around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, the Fire Department said. The Fire Department shared images of bullet holes, casings and bullets embedded into the wall of the station. Several […]
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

KTLA

55K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy