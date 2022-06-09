ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutors Want R. Kelly To Serve 25 Years In Prison

By bignoah256
Bossip
 5 days ago

Prosecutors want R. Kelly to serve 25 years in prison for sexual abuse spanning decades to “protect the public.”

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

On June 29, R. Kelly will finally have his day in court to be sentenced after being found guilty of sexually abusing women, boys, and girls. His abuse spans decades and he was convicted on all nine counts in his sex trafficking trial. In the trial, the government called 45 witnesses who detailed the horrors Kelly subjected them to. The Government also pointed out R. Kelly showed no remorse for any of his actions.

“Indeed, the defendant’s decades of crime appear to have been fueled by narcissism and a belief that his musical talent absolved him of any need to conform his conduct — no matter how predatory, harmful, humiliating or abuse to other — to the strictures of the law,” the US Attorney’s office stated.

Prosecutors Want R. Kelly To Serve More Than 25 Years Behind Bars

With someone like Kelly, who tours the country and is in a different city almost every night, if he is a free man, he is a danger to everyone, prosecutors argue. According to the New York Post, new court filings show that is the stance the government is taking, as well. They believe he is a danger to the community due to his “callous disregard” and to keep the public safe, he needs to serve 25 years.

“In light of the seriousness of the offenses, the need for specific deterrence and the need to protect the public from further crimes of the defendant … the government respectfully submits that a sentence in excess of 25 years is warranted,” the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York wrote to the judge on the case

If prosecutors get their way, R. Kelly will not return to his life outside until he is 70 years old.

Bossip

