ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Monthslong closure of major NYC aqueduct delayed a year

By Michael Hill Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PMos_0g5V5aRa00

A long-planned temporary shutdown of a leaking aqueduct that supplies about half of New York City's drinking water will be pushed back a year, giving officials more time to prepare for the monthslong closure.

The city has spent nine years working on a $1 billion bypass tunnel far beneath the Hudson River at Newburgh — about 45 miles north of New York City — to replace a profusely leaking section of the Delaware Aqueduct. Connecting the bypass tunnel will require shutting down the aqueduct for five to eight months, increasing reliance on other water sources.

The shutdown had been planned for this fall.

But the city’s Department of Environmental Protection said Thursday it wants more time to make sure its system can reliably deliver sufficient water from other sources. It also wants to provide extra time for several water supply projects in upstate New York, where many communities depend on the city system.

“We want to make sure that everything is spot on, ready to go,” said Paul Rush, deputy commissioner for the city’s Department of Environmental Protection.

The 85-mile (137-kilometer ) aqueduct is crucial part of a sprawling water supply system comprising 19 reservoirs, three lakes and connecting tunnels that is sometimes called an engineering feat as impressive as the aqueducts of ancient Rome.

Built mostly during World War II, the Delaware Aqueduct carries about 600 million gallons a day, entirely by gravity, from four Catskill Mountain region reservoirs to a holding reservoir north of the city.

The environmental department has been working for years to make sure the aqueduct's shutdown would not be noticed by customers turning on their faucets. The city intends to rely more heavily on water from the complementary Catskill Aqueduct and from reservoirs in suburban Westchester County. The city also has significantly reduced its water usage through conservation efforts.

Rush said the extra time will give the city time to test two pumping stations north of the city. Also, the Croton Filtration Plant in the Bronx is being connected to a third city water supply tunnel, and engineers want times to test the performance new configuration.

The extra year will ensure that local water infrastructure projects related to the shutdown can be completed in the Town of Newburgh, Wawarsing and Bedford Falls.

The agency wants to start the shutdown in the fall, after the peak demand months of summer have passed.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Delaware State
City
Newburgh, NY
City
Rome, NY
City
Wawarsing, NY
City
Tunnel, NY
New York City, NY
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catskill Aqueduct#Tunnels#Water Supplies#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#The Delaware Aqueduct
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

694K+
Followers
159K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy