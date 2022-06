NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo was held at Adams County Fair Grounds in Hastings Nebraska where some of the best high school cowboys and cowgirls in the state met to compete. Several area cowboys and cowgirls from the area qualified to go on to compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo later in July. The National High School Finals Rodeo will be held in Gillette, Wyoming July 17th through the 23rd.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO