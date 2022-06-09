ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pc had no obvious injury after Sheku Bayoh confrontation, doctors tell inquiry

By Katharine Hay
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzeip_0g5V5U6600

A police officer who was allegedly stamped on by Sheku Bayoh when attempting to restrain him had no obvious major injuries to her body when medically examined, two doctors have said.

Dr Katherine Mitchell, 42, was the first medical professional to check over Pc Nicole Short minutes after she was involved in a confrontation with Mr Bayoh, who died after being held by police in Kirkcaldy , Fife , on May 3 2015.

Officers had been called to the town’s Hayfield Road after the 31-year-old had been seen carrying a knife.

Previous evidence at the public inquiry investigating Mr Bayoh’s death heard Pc Ashley Tomlinson, who was also at the scene, said he saw Mr Bayoh punch Pc Short in the back of the head before “stomping” on her back so hard he thought she was dead.

But Dr Mitchell, a specialist in accident and emergency (A&E), referred to her notes from examining the officer at the time which said Pc Short had “no obvious injury on her chest and she had no chest pain”, which included the back area, the inquiry heard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JS4lr_0g5V5U6600

Dr Mitchell had also noted Pc Short’s Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score – a method used for assessing the level of consciousness – as 15/15 at the time of being examined, which she clarified means a patient is alert and oriented, their eyes are open, their speech is not confused and they are able to follow instructions.

Speaking to the inquiry, held at Capital House in Edinburgh , Dr Mitchell, referring to her notes, said the officer had no sign of a serious head injury, adding: “She was able to describe what had happened prior to the event, the fact she had been chased and that she remembered the fall itself, and she remembered putting her arms out to save herself and then that she curled up in a ball and was then lifted by one of her colleagues.

“If she had been hazy in her recollection, it’s likely I would have written that down.

“If there was a bit that she couldn’t remember, that would have been clinically significant so it’s likely I would have written it down.”

Her notes displayed at the inquiry said Pc Short showed no sign of cranial nerve deficits, no double vision, no blood in the ears and no c-spine tenderness.

Dr Gillian Norrie, 50, a forensic medical examiner, also examined Pc Short at 3.45pm on the day of the incident – about eight hours after her confrontation with Mr Bayoh.

In her medical notes, Dr Norrie said she had been told the officer had been “stamped on”, information which she believes came from Pc Short herself.

Senior counsel to the inquiry Angela Grahame QC put it to the witness that “there was no note of injury to her back, so does that mean you didn’t see or find an injury to her back?”

Dr Norrie replied: “Yes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXukz_0g5V5U6600

Ms Grahame then asked: “Had you found any injury, bruising, marks, discomfort, tenderness, is that something you would have noted?”

Dr Norrie replied: “Yes.”

She said there were no obvious injuries at the time she saw Pc Short, but told the inquiry: “That’s not to say she couldn’t go on to develop bruises.

“I didn’t have clinical concern at the time, but things can evolve.”

Ms Grahame asked Dr Norrie that if she had any concerns about Pc Short’s health, would she have sent her back to A&E. The witness replied: “Absolutely.”

When asked about Pc Short’s neurological status at the time of examination, Dr Norrie said: “If she was presenting after being hit in the head in a way that gave concern behaviourally, if she was irritable or inappropriate, drowsy, things like that would obviously prompt me more to look at the GCS, but her GCS was 15/15, so there was no concern about her neurological status.”

The inquiry, before Lord Bracadale, continues.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police forced to apologise after smashing car window of man who accused officers of racial profiling

Police have been forced to apologise after smashing the car window of a man who had accused officers of racial profiling. Ryan Colaço’s window was shattered by an officer after he was wrongly stopped on suspicion of carrying drugs near Cannon Street station in central London during lockdown on 29 May, 2020.The location manager for the television and film industry was pulled from the vehicle, put against a wall, then driven to a police station and strip searched, where nothing illicit was found.Shortly before he was stopped Mr Colaço, who’s of Asian heritage, had been interviewed by Channel 4 News...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Three men arrested for beating teenager to death over water gun prank

Three people were arrested over the weekend in connection with the death of Ethan Liming, a 17-year-old from Ohio who was beaten to death in early June in an apparent reaction to a water gun prank.Deshawn Stafford, 20; Tyler Stafford, 19; and Donovan Jones, 21, were arrested on 11 June, according to Akron police.Officials had been searching for answers after Liming was found unresponsive in a parking lot outside of Lebron James’s I Promise School in Akron on 2 June.An unknown caller alerted police to a fight underway around 10:45pm that night, according to officials."Ethan Liming lost his life...
AKRON, OH
The Independent

Tragic baby ‘discharged into parents’ care despite hospital staff opposition’

A 10-week-old baby girl was allegedly murdered by her parents just six days after being discharged into their care despite the opposition of hospital staff, a court has heard.Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George suffered 18 rib fractures, a leg fracture, and a fatal head injury allegedly caused by forceful shaking at the hands of Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell, both 25.She was taken to North Middlesex Hospital suffering from the injuries in keeping with suspected physical abuse after a 999 call on January 31 2018, a jury was told.But Lily-Mai died two days later on February 2 after being transferred...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital House
The Independent

Ex-police officer jailed for string of racist messages mocking George Floyd death

An ex-police constable who posted racist WhatsApp memes mocking the death of George Floyd has been jailed for 20 weeks.Married father-of-one James Watts was serving with West Mercia Police in 2020 when he shared the “grossly offensive” material in a group chat, which included former colleagues at a Warwickshire prison.At Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram heard how the 31-year-old was charged following a police inquiry into 10 memes posted in May and June 2020.One of the memes featured a white dog wearing Ku Klux Klan clothing, and another displayed a kneeling mat with George Floyd’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Girl who was eight at the time lost five family members and her home in the Grenfell fire

Children affected by loss and grief after the Grenfell fire had to deal with serious trauma, among them Sara Chebiouni lost five family members and her home at the age of eight.Five years on, Sara has therapy sessions every week that help her process these feelings.She still preserves a few key items from flat 182 on the 21st floor of Grenfell Tower, where her cousin and other relatives used to live. Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Officer who searched for Gaia Pope said they were ‘crying out for help’

A police officer who was tasked with searching for a vulnerable teenager the day after her disappearance has told a coroner he and his team were not given the support they needed to find her.Pc Lee Lawrence was working as a response officer with Dorset Police on November 7 2017 when Gaia Pope-Sutherland went missing from her home in Swanage.The 19-year-old was found 11 days later near Dancing Ledge, a clifftop, having died of hypothermia.On November 8, Pc Lawrence and a small number of officers from the Purbeck area unit were told to search a 300-metre radius from the house...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

No charges for officers in fatal South Carolina shooting

A prosecutor in South Carolina decided Tuesday not to charge two police officers in the fatal shooting of a Black man who lunged at them with a broken piece of wood from a chair after family members warned them the victim was mentally ill.The Richland County deputies were justified to shoot Irvin Moorer Charley because he was a danger to the officers and family members who called police to their home, initially telling them Charley was armed with a knife, Solicitor Byron Gipson said in a statement.Gipson called the shooting “reasonably necessary” based on Charley's “unfortunate response” to lunge...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Family of missing British journalist receive apology after being told body found

The Brazilian ambassador to the UK has apologised to the family of missing British journalist Dom Phillips after they were incorrectly told his body had been found.Mr Phillips, 57, and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, 41, vanished from a remote part of the Amazon last week and are believed to have last been seen early on June 5 in the Sao Rafael community.According to the Guardian, the family received a call from an aide to Brazil’s ambassador for the UK early on Monday saying their bodies had been discovered tied to trees in the rainforest.However, Mr Phillips’ brother-in-law, Paul Sherwood,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Suzy Lamplugh murder suspect ‘on deathbed’ and urged to tell family ‘what happened’

The family of murdered estate agent Suzy Lamplugh has called on the main suspect in her killing to "tell us what happened" after it emerged he is close to death.Ms Lamplugh disappeared in Fulham, west London, in July 1986, aged 25. Her body has never been recovered.John Cannan, 68, was named in 2002 as the chief suspect in Ms Lamplugh's disappearance and murder. Cannan, already serving a life sentence for a separate murder and rape, denies killing her.The Crown Prosecution Service said there was not enough evidence to charge him.Cannan, of Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, has been suffering ill health for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Judge rules that boy in life-support treatment fight is dead

A judge has ruled that a 12-year-old boy, who has been at the centre of a High Court treatment dispute after suffering brain damage in an incident at home in April, is dead.Doctors treating Archie Battersbee at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought that the youngster was “brain-stem dead”.They said life-support treatment should end and Archie should be disconnected from a ventilator.Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, say the youngster’s heart is still beating and want treatment to continue.Mrs Justice Arbuthnot on Monday ruled that Archie was dead and said doctors could lawfully...
KIDS
The Independent

Man convicted of murder in deaths of Georgia prison guards

A Georgia prisoner has been found guilty of murder in the killings of two guards during an escape from a prison bus five years ago.A jury deliberated about 90 minutes Monday evening before convicting Ricky Dubose in the June 2017 shooting deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue, news outlets reported. Now jurors will have to decide whether he should be sentenced to die for the killings or should spend the rest of his life in prison.Gabrielle Amber Pittman, an attorney for Dubose, told jurors during opening statements that Dubose was guilty, but she asked them to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Jail for rapper who petrol-bombed house thinking it belonged to his rap rival

A Swansea rapper who petrol-bombed a woman’s home after mistaking it for the house of his rap rival has been jailed for almost 10 years.Michael Jordan Athernought, 25, from Tontine Street, who raps under the name Ath, admitted committing arson with intent to endanger lives after throwing the homemade explosive at the door of a property on Clyndu Street, Morriston, on November 16.His intended victim had been fellow rapper Ricky Williams, also known as Chronic Official, with whom he had been in a long-running feud.Instead he torched the home of a woman and her teenage son.Athernought was called “pathetic” and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Four dead in apparent murder-suicide in Florida, police say

Four people including a boy are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in central Florida on Tuesday morning.Police received a 911 call at about 7am from a man who said he had been shot in an apartment in Coawood Court,  Casselberry.They found three adults, two women and the suspected gunman, dead and a 15-year-old boy suffering serious gunshot wounds at the property.The juvenile was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital where he died. The victims were the wife, mother-n-law and stepson of the shooter. At a press briefing, Casselberry Police Chief Larry Krantz said they were...
CASSELBERRY, FL
The Independent

The Independent

695K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy