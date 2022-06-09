ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden considering executive order on abortion rights if Roe v Wade overturned

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dlf4K_0g5V5SKe00

Joe Biden has revealed that his administration is assessing options for signing an executive order on abortion rights in the face of a potential reversal of Roe v Wade.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live for his first in-person interview with a late-night host since taking office on Wednesday, the president discussed a wide range of issues, including gun control laws, inflation and abortion rights, a topic that the late-night host said he was disappointed with the progress being made.

“We’ve moved backwards,” Mr Kimmel said.

For his part, Mr Biden conceded that his administration is weighing their options and is looking at the possibility of issuing executive orders to protect reproductive rights enshrined in the 1973 legislation.

“There’s some executive orders I could employ, we believe. We’re looking at that right now,” the president said, prompting a round of applause from the audience.

Mr Biden didn’t provide specific details about what executive orders his administration could issue to protect abortion rights should the landmark legilsation be reversed.

He did, however, concede while discussing gun control with the late-night host that he was cautious about issuing too many of these kind of presidential orders, for fear that he could be “emulating” his predecessor.

“I don’t want to emulate Trump’s abuse of the Constitution and constitutional authority,” he said, noting that former President Donald Trump “passed them out like Halloween candy.”

The US Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling in a Mississippi case challenging a state law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy , presenting a major challenge to the landmark precedent established in the 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade , which enshrined consititutional protections for the procedure.

Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization marks the first major abortion rights challenge in front of the new conservative majority on the court with its three newest justices, all conservatives appointed by former president Donald Trump . The court heard oral arguments in the case on 1 December 2022. A leak of a draft opinion in the case suggests that justices are prepared to overturn Roe .

The president acknowledged that, if the court overturns Roe , “it’s going to cause a mini revolution and they’re going to vote a lot of these folks out of office.”

“If they overrule Roe v Wade , and the state of California won’t do it, but other states say, ‘You cannot do the following, and it’s a law you can’t cross the border’ — all the things that some states have — then you got to make sure you vote,” Mr Biden said during his late-night appearance. “You got to vote and let people know what the devil you think.”

Comments / 45

Michael Barth
5d ago

Democrats are really weighing heavy on Biden's dictatorship and using executive orders to circumvent the due process of legislation.

Reply
17
Me
5d ago

I don’t think that roe v wade should be overturned but if it is then Biden needs to leave it alone. That’s why we have justices.

Reply
9
BidenTouchesKids
5d ago

Quote from Biden: "Only a dictator rules by executive order". And yet, he has signed more executive orders in 2 years than Trump did in 4.

Reply
6
Related
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama raises eyebrows by using the word 'WOMXN' as she says Roe v Wade leak means 'millions will lose right to make decisions about their bodies'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama sparked debate on an Instagram post after she 'used the term womxn' when voicing her support for abortion care. Obama took to Instagram on Saturday to encourage voters to take part in the midterm primary elections, especially in states where a potential Supreme Court's Roe vs. Wade overturn would likely lead to abortion bans.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
Fox News

I'm a doctor and a Democrat, and I won't let the mob force me to choose between the two

The high-profile back-and-forth between Elon Musk and Twitter has jump started a national conversation about the broader re-alignment of our cultural priorities and ideology. In the face of blowback from progressives, Musk has argued that today’s Democratic Party, "has been hijacked by extremists," morphing fellow center-left liberals like myself to align with current perspectives of those held by conservatives.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg refers to House Republicans as 'domestic terrorists'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday referred to Republicans in the House of Representatives as "domestic terrorists." Her comment came during the show's opening segment as the liberal co-hosts discussed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which passed the House Wednesday with only one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., voting with all Democrats in favor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Executive Order#Abortion Law#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
Salon

Nine Republicans vote "no" on bill that would help low-income parents access baby food amid shortage

Nine House Republicans voted against a bipartisan bill to help low-income mothers access baby food amid the national formula shortage. The bill, dubbed the "Access to Baby Formula Act" (HR 7791), was passed with 414 "yes" votes. The measure would allow the Department of Agriculture to waive restrictions on baby food for recipients of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Typically, WIC limits the range of baby food brands that parents can purchase through the federal program.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell bashed the House for not yet passing legislation boosting security for Supreme Court justices and their families.

An armed man was arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday. What happened: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is demanding the House take up and pass Senate legislation boosting security protections for Supreme Court justices and their families following an early morning incident involving a man arrested near the residence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Nearly half of Democrat men under 50 approve of assassinating politicians

A new poll last week found that voters who identified as Democrats were more likely than voters who identified as Republicans to support political violence, including assassinating politicians they deem to be a threat. The poll, conducted by the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and published June 1, found...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

The Independent

695K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy