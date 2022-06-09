ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Uproar over rogue elephant in Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls

The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2smhpU_0g5V5NAF00

By Calvin Manika for Community Podium News

Victoria Falls residents are up in arms after two people were killed by a rogue elephant, demanding Zimbabwe National Parks to do more to save lives in cases of human wildlife conflict.

The residents gathered at the latest victim’s house in the high density suburb of Mkhosana in Victoria Falls as they protested against the authority. In response to the resident’s outcry,

Zimparks tracked down the elephant and killed it as residents refused to disperse until the death of the notorious elephant.

On 7 May this year, Obert Sigola was trampled to death by the lone elephant on the Zionist Church of Christ premises. Witnesses say the elephant chased Sigola who took refuge in his incomplete house for almost two hours. He then assumed that the elephant had left and came out. Unfortunately the jumbo was still lurking and it pounced on him leading to his death.

Six days later, Israel Ndaba, 3,6, of Mkhosana, was allegedly killed by the same elephant near Shalom School.

“It is unheard of for an elephant to chase a person and enter his homestead to just kill him. It is so painful and difficult to accept,” said an angry resident.

“We refused to go anywhere until Zimparks shot down that elephant. It had caused great harm in our community and we were living in perpetual fear…so afraid to walk around in our own township,” said Kudakwashe Chiromo, another resident.

A resident who preferred anonymity for security reasons said Zimparks had initially promised to kill the elephant but deliberately spared it, only for them to act after the second tragedy.

“It’s a matter of regret that when it killed the first person, we alerted the Zimparks team and they promised to kill it. We later heard from insiders that they had chosen not to kill it because it turned out to be a preferred breed,” said a resident who preferred anonymity.

Despite the demise of the elephant, residents say Zimparks must do more to separate animals from human beings.

“Zimparks must come up with ways to protect human beings and minimise human-wildlife conflict. To lose two human lives from elephant attacks within a week is sad.

We urge Zimparks to work together with the Victoria Falls City Council and other stakeholders to erect a perimeter fence to prevent such jumbo forays into residential areas,” said Member of Parliament for Hwange West, Godfrey Dube.

“People may end up taking matters into their own hands leading to killing of the elephants if Zimparks does not treat this matter with urgency,” said Prince Sibanda, a resident.

Zimpark’s Spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo, encouraged members of the public to minimise movements especially during the night.

“So far, 35 people have been killed in human-wildlife conflict across the country this year. Zimparks encourages communities to minimise movements at night and not to provoke wildlife…,” Farawo said.

Victoria Falls, a tourist destination, is one of the seven natural wonders of the world. It is home to the Victoria Falls National Park and Zambezi National Park. As previously reported by Community Podium, the expansion of residential areas and lack of water in the parks has resulted in wild animals encroaching into human spaces.

This article is reproduced here as part of the African Conservation Journalism Programme , funded in Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe by USAID’s VukaNow: Activity. Implemented by the international conservation organisation Space for Giants, it aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate. Read the original story here.

Comments / 10

Jodie McDaniel
5d ago

how about villagers stop invading wildlife habitats?

Reply
12
DallasFortWorth
5d ago

So tourist violate the law of nature and mother sends in the big guns to put a stop to the home invasion.

Reply
3
Related
Phys.org

Rare 'orchid of the falls' species declared extinct in the wild

A team of botanists from Guinea and the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in the UK have sounded the death knell for a plant in the Saxicolella genus that is endemic to a single location in Guinea. The sad discovery was made by Kew botanist Dr. Martin Cheek who investigated the plant's last-known co-ordinates using Google Earth satellite scans, following a taxonomic review of the Saxicolella genus published this week in the scientific journal Kew Bulletin.
ANIMALS
BBC

South Africans take law into their own hands to drive out foreigners

South Africa's president says he's "deeply disturbed" at the abuse of foreign nationals working in the country. It is a particular problem in the township of Alexandra, which was at the centre of xenophobic riots in 2008. Some immigrants there have told the BBC they now live in fear. "When...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Beloved elephant with ‘Asia’s longest tusks’ dies at 70: ‘Such a cool-headed guy’

An Indian elephant reportedly known to have the longest tusks in Asia has died, officials have said.The 70-year-old elephant named Bhogeshwara, who was also known as Mr Kabini, was found dead in Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Saturday. Officials believe the elephant died three to four days ago.“The field staff found the carcass. We did not find any injury marks and the tusks were intact,” Ramesh Kumar, the director of the tiger reserve, told The Indian Express.“Usually as they age, elephants cannot eat properly due to the wearing of their teeth. The tusks were removed and carcass was left for...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zimbabwe#Elephant#Falls City#Community Podium News
InsideHook

Inside the Hidden World of Rhino Poachers

Glass garages are springing up in the small towns near the border of one of South Africa’s biggest game reserves. The owners want you to be able to see their sports cars. Kruger National Park is home to a threatened and rare species of animal, the rhino, and the people who poach them are getting rich off their horns, which can fetch around $70,000 a kilo. As a result, communities surrounding the park are transforming. Poaching money is not just buying mansions and fast cars; it’s also raising living standards. That the illegal practice is happening is an open secret. Within the park itself, a war rages between the poachers and the rangers trying to keep the animals alive.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Deep-Sea Fisherman Pulls Up Mysterious Creature Near Russia

Take the imagination of some weird children’s book writer—Doctor Seuss, for example—and ask him to dream up a bizarre deep-sea fish. What you’d get is almost as strange-looking as what Roman Fedortsav regularly finds, photographs, and posts on his Instagram account, which has 649,000 followers. Fedortsov...
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Pets
a-z-animals.com

Meet the World’s Largest Domestic Cat

Felines are graceful, fast, and often deadly creatures that stalk and attack prey with great precision. Humans, in our questionable habit of bonding with wild animals, have managed to domesticate some of these cats. Although people have tried to tame large felines like tigers, we’ve had far more success with smaller cats that are less capable of hurting human beings. Over thousands of years, we have domesticated cats that now sit on our laps and eat canned food. So, what is the world’s largest domestic cat and how does it measure up to other cat breeds?
ANIMALS
Upworthy

This is the stunning vaquita, the rarest animal in the world. Only 10 of them exist.

The vaquita, also known as the Phocoena sinus, is a small porpoise that is native to the northern area of the Gulf of California. This divine sea creature can grow to be approximately 5 feet long and, when fully grown, weighs around 120 pounds. The animal has been on the endangered list for several years now, but concerns about its survival are growing. There were 600 vaquitas in 1997. The population dwindled to 30 in 2017, and today, there are only about 10 left. Environmentalists believe fishermen’s use of gill nets is the reason behind the vaquita's increasing endangerment, Kingdoms TV reports.
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Unearth 42 Skeletons Of Syphilis-Ridden Spanish Colonists Under Peru’s Oldest Hospital

Local legend has it that the last three rulers of the Incan Empire lay buried at the site. Shaped like a cross, the one-hectare complex has a rich and mysterious history. The Hospital Real de San Andrés in Lima, Peru, has long captivated historians. Built exclusively for Spanish patients in 1552, legend holds that it served as a tomb for the last three rulers of the Incan Empire. While those have yet to be found, archaeologists just unearthed the skeletons of 42 Spanish syphilis victims.
WORLD
ScienceAlert

Ruins of Hidden 3,400-Year-Old City Emerge as Giant Dam Dries Up

The tightening grip of climate change on our planet is revealing secrets buried for millennia. As waters and ice recede under warming conditions, the traces of people and civilizations long gone from the mortal realm emerge. In recent months, Iraq has been hit particularly hard, battered by extreme drought, with the Mosul reservoir shrinking as water is extracted to keep crops from drying. Amid this crisis, the ruins of an ancient city, submerged for decades, are once again on dry land. Since the dam was created in the 1980s before the settlement was archaeologically studied and cataloged, its re-emergence represents a rare...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Parasite that controls cat minds may infect billions of people. The clue is in their eyes.

Toxoplasma gondii is probably the most successful parasite in the world today. This microscopic creature is capable of infecting any mammal or bird, and people across all continents are infected. Once infected, a person carries Toxoplasma for life. So far, we don't have a drug that can eradicate the parasite from the body. And there is no vaccine approved for use in humans.
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

695K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy