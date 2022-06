DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A State Police trooper arrested an alleged carjacker in a ski mask after spotting the suspect driving a car stolen from Boston several days ago. The trooper was in Dorchester when he spotted the car, according to State Police. He then noticed the driver was wearing a ski mask and sunglasses. The suspect refused to stop, crashed into three cars and tried to run, but he was caught by the trooper. One of the other drivers was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. The suspect is currently in custody.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO