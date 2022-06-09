ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK mortgage market review seeks lower buyers' deposit requirements

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W87bv_0g5V4O5B00

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday his government would launch a comprehensive review of the mortgage market to examine how to improve access to low deposit mortgages.

"Today, I can announce a comprehensive review of the mortgage market, reporting back this autumn it will look at how we can give our nation of aspiring homeowners better access to low deposit mortgages," Johnson said in a speech on the economy.

Johnson made the announcement as part of a wide-ranging speech setting out his economic vision of how the country will cope with rising global inflation. read more

Johnson said many working people paying high rents could afford to pay a mortgage but struggled to save up for historically high deposits.

"The ever-spiralling price of a house or flat has so inflated deposit requirements that saving even just 10% is a wholly unrealistic proposition for them," he said.

A separate statement issued by the government said the review had the aim of making it easier for renters by widening access to low-cost, low-deposit finance such as 95% mortgages.

"This will be the first comprehensive review of the mortgage market for a decade, seeking bold and innovative steps that government and industry can take to support more first-time buyers into homeownership," that statement said.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; writing by Kate Holton, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 4-week low despite market pricing in 75 bps rate hike

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Touches its weakest since May 16 at 1.2974 * Canadian factory sales rise 1.7% in April * 10-year yield touches a 12-year high at 3.638% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended recent declines against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday on lingering jitters that the Federal Reserve, which began a two-day policy meeting, would be unable to control inflation without triggering a recession. The loonie weakened even as money markets fully priced in a three-quarter percentage point rate increase by the Bank of Canada at its next policy announcement on July 13, which would be the biggest hike since August 1998, and bet that rates would peak near 4% next year. Just two weeks ago, investors expected a so-called terminal rate of 3%. Investors are also betting the Fed would hike by three-quarters of a percentage point at an interest rate announcement on Wednesday, after recent hotter-than-expected U.S. CPI data. "The fear of inflation leading to recession is hitting commodity currencies very hard," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as the prospect of a recession and fresh COVID-19 curbs in China offset tight global supply. U.S. crude prices settled 1.7% lower at $118.93 a barrel, while U.S. stocks extended losses from Monday's bruising session. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2950 to the greenback, or 77.22 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since May 16 at 1.2974. Meanwhile, data showed Canadian factory sales climbing 1.7% in April, adding to evidence of firm economic activity in the second quarter. "Canada is still one of the stronger commodity currencies out there so when it does get a good news story it can fight back," Sahota said. Canadian bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its highest since May 2010 at 3.638% before dipping to 3.620%, up 10.6 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by William Maclean and Richard Chang)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

UK flight of migrants to Rwanda will not leave Tuesday -source

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - The first scheduled flight to take migrants from Britain to Rwanda under a controversial agreement will no longer leave on Tuesday, a government source said. UK PM Johnson's spokesman says inflation set to peak in short to medium term, article with image. United Kingdom ·
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Uk#British
Reuters

Spain defends gas price cap as power costs keep rising

MADRID, June 14 (Reuters) - Spain on Tuesday defended a new system to limit the price of gas and coal for power generation, saying it was keeping prices lower than they would have been otherwise as extreme summer heat stoked demand for air conditioning. Under the new scheme, Spain and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil rises on tight supplies; trade choppy on demand worries

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday in a session of volatile trade as tight global supplies outweighed worries that demand would be pressured by a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing and more interest rate hikes. Brent crude rose 26 cents to settle at $122.27...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Reuters

Federal regulators deepen probe into Trump's social media deal

June 13 (Reuters) - Special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O) disclosed on Monday financial regulators probing its deal with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm have sought more information, while warning this could potentially delay the deal. Shares of the SPAC, which have lost nearly...
POTUS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Colombia revises up 2022 GDP growth and inflation projections

(Adds quote, details of other targets) By Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas BOGOTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Colombia's Finance Ministry on Tuesday revised upward its 2022 gross domestic product growth and inflation estimates. GDP will grow 6.5%, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said during a presentation on fiscal targets, up from a previous projection of 5%. Inflation will end the year at 8.5%, he said, far above the original 4.3% estimate and nearly three times the central bank's long-term 3% target. "Fiscal targets for this year have shown how we've put the house in order after confronting the worst economic crash in our country's history," Restrepo said, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. The central government deficit will be 5.6% of GDP, below the 6.2% previously expected, the minister said. Colombia this year will issue a smaller amount of foreign and local bonds than previously expected, Restrepo said. Proposed foreign paper offerings will total $4.4 billion, instead of a previous estimate of $6.22 billion, he said. About 49.7 trillion pesos of local TES bonds will be issued, less than the 52.2 trillion originally planned. Restrepo said 2022 tax revenue will rise to 202.4 trillion pesos ($50.4 billion), exceeding a previous estimate of 183 trillion pesos. Colombians will elect a replacement for President Ivan Duque on Sunday in a tight contest between leftist Senator Gustavo Petro and construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez. Whoever wins will face a divided congress and likely street protests, complicating efforts to carry out badly needed fiscal reforms, analysts and politicians have said. ($1 = 4,016.50 Colombian pesos) Previous Revised 2023 2022 2022 GDP 5% 6.5% 3.2% Inflation 4.3% 8.5% 5.6% Central gov't deficit (% of 6.2% 5.6% 3.6% GDP) Peso/dollar average 3,823 3,924 4,006 Tax revenue target (trln 183 202.4 244.4 pesos) Foreign bonds (bln USD) 6.22 4.40 6.0 Local TES bonds (trln pesos) 52.2 49.7 43.9 Average oil price per barrel $70 $100 $94.2 (USD) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Chang)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ecuador to prioritize sustainable mining in new areas -minister

TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - Ecuador will prioritize companies with a good track record of working with local communities and possessing drilling technologies promoting sustainable mining when issuing new mining licenses, Energy Minister Xavier Vera said. President Guillermo Lasso has vowed to develop the mining sector as part of the...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Ireland's Sinn Fein says UK is set to break international law

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Britain is set to break international law by bringing forward legislation to unilaterally change the Northern Ireland protocol that governs trade after Brexit, the president of Ireland's Sinn Fein party said on Sunday. Mary Lou McDonald said there were mechanisms to improve the application of...
EUROPE
Reuters

U.S. oil lobby pushes Biden to roll back fossil fuel curbs

June 14 (Reuters) - The American Petroleum Institute, the top U.S. oil lobby organization, on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden’s administration to lift a slew of restrictions on fossil fuel development to help ease soaring energy prices. The request underscores an uncomfortable dilemma for the Biden administration as it...
POTUS
Reuters

Yields hit decade highs before expected 75 bp Fed rate hike

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed to their highest levels in a decade on Tuesday as investors raised bets that the Federal Reserve will hike rates by 75 basis points when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Surging consumer prices in May, which rose at their fastest...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

477K+
Followers
339K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy