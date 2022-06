The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 45-year-old Kemmerer man who has been missing since May 31. Anthony Shaw Hagler was last seen in Kemmerer, Wyoming. He is a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with hazel eyes and blond hair. Anyone with information or has had contact with Hagler is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 877-3971 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.

