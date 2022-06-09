ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Father of fallen Marine McCollum to lead Rock Springs parade

By Wyoming News Exchange
svinews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Jim McCollum, father of fallen marine Rylee McCollum has been announced as the first grand marshal of Rock Springs’ Liberty Parade. The inaugural parade is set for Monday, July...

svinews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wyo4news.com

New Green River police officer takes oath

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — A new Police Office will be patrolling the streets of Green River following his swearing-in Monday morning at the Green River City Council Chambers. City Administrator Reed Clevenger gave the oath of office to Brad Dobson. Dobson and his family moved to Green River in 2021 from Libby Montana. Dobson served as a Police Officer in Libby from 2009 to 2020. For the past 10 months, Dobson has been working for the Sweetwater County Public Defender’s office.
GREEN RIVER, WY
Douglas Budget

One person dies in house fire in southwestern Wyoming

One person died Sunday night when a house ignited in Evanston. Crews responded to the blaze at 11:17 p.m. Sunday and found a home on Eighth Street near Davis Middle School burning, according to a Facebook post from Uinta County Fire and Ambulance. Authorities received a report that someone had...
UINTA COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Lander Council To Authorize Taxiway Construction and Infrastructure for Living Community

The Lander City Council meets in regular session Tuesday night with a full agenda, including a fire department badge presentation and a proclamation declaring Wind River Pride Month in Lander during June. Councilors will be presented with eight resolutions to consider, on budget and financial matters; In New Business, the council will be asked to authorize the mayor to sign the Taxiway “A” construction agreement with Century companies for $2.9 million dollars, the council will be asked to ratify Mayor Monte Richardson’s signature for a Wyoming Business Council grant agreement for the Table Mountain Living Community infrastructure in the amount of $889,105 and authorize the mayor to sign three airport hangar leases, approve recommendations from the city’s LIFT Committee for half cent economic tax distributions in the amount of $139,135, and other items. See the agenda and zoom link below:
LANDER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Society
Rock Springs, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
Rock Springs, WY
Society
svinews.com

$1.1 Million WyoLotto ticket sold in Rock Springs

WyoLotto is on the lookout for the winner of a $1.1 million winner of their Cowboy Draw. The ticket, worth $1,106,658, was purchased June 11 in Rock Springs at Smith’s Food & Drug Center, located at 2531 Foothill Blvd. The winning numbers were 1, 5, 12, 19 and 21.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
subletteexaminer.com

Group files appeal of Upper Green decision

SUBLETTE COUNTY – Last month, ranchers whose livestock graze on the Upper Green River rangeland were relieved when a Wyoming judge ruled that federal wildlife agencies properly addressed Greater Yellowstone grizzly bears’ future while allowing up to 72 bears to be taken over a decade for conflicts. The...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sublette County Arrest Report for June 6 – June 13, 2022

PINEDALE — The following individual were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from June 6 – June 13, 2022. Blake Turner, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested June 11 on a warrant for unlawful entry. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
svinews.com

Kemmerer man missing since May 31

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 45-year-old Kemmerer man who has been missing since May 31. Anthony Shaw Hagler was last seen in Kemmerer, Wyoming. He is a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with hazel eyes and blond hair. Anyone with information or has had contact with Hagler is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 877-3971 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.
KEMMERER, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
wrrnetwork.com

High Water Possible in Lander today, tonight

The sidewalk trail at the entrance to City Park Drive is closed due to potential undermining with the High water in the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River. Please plan your route to the Farmers Market and Brewfest accordingly.
LANDER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Power was out in Lander this afternoon

— This Just In… There is a widespread power outage in Lander at this hour. Rocky Mountain Power has posted this update indicating the power may be out until this evening. We’ll update this post as needed:
LANDER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #9751, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer. Status: PENDING, Bond: #9751, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0,...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Suspect Sought In Wyoming Walmart Thefts

The Rock Springs Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in multiple shoplifting incidents this month at the Rock Springs Walmart Store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook Page. According to the post, the suspect is described as a younger female with dark hair. She is shown in the above photos.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life

Comments / 0

Community Policy