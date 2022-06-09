Father of fallen Marine McCollum to lead Rock Springs parade

The Lander City Council meets in regular session Tuesday night with a full agenda, including a fire department badge presentation and a proclamation declaring Wind River Pride Month in Lander during June. Councilors will be presented with eight resolutions to consider, on budget and financial matters; In New Business, the council will be asked to authorize the mayor to sign the Taxiway “A” construction agreement with Century companies for $2.9 million dollars, the council will be asked to ratify Mayor Monte Richardson’s signature for a Wyoming Business Council grant agreement for the Table Mountain Living Community infrastructure in the amount of $889,105 and authorize the mayor to sign three airport hangar leases, approve recommendations from the city’s LIFT Committee for half cent economic tax distributions in the amount of $139,135, and other items. See the agenda and zoom link below:

LANDER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO