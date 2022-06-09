Photos: R. Kelly through the years

Zac Efron, 34, is a man of many looks. But in his newest ad campaign for Kodiak Cakes, which is a protein-packed pancake and waffle company based in Park City, Utah, the hunky actor was giving his fans some serious “Zac the lumberjack” vibes! In a video posted by the company on TikTok, he wore an orange, red and black flannel shirt with a tan apron overtop. The usual squeaky-clean heartthrob was sporting a mustache in the video and he looked almost unrecognizable. In the short clip, a woman was smiling at the camera before she turned the camera toward Zac. The video featured music and a robotic voice, which said, “I love my job. Zac Efron is my new boss.”

