3 families sue Texas over investigations into gender-affirming care

By Susan Darwin
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

Three more families are suing to stop Texas from investigating some parents of transgender kids for abuse.

The latest lawsuit was filed on behave of the families of three boys, ages 14 to 16, who are receiving medical hormone therapy. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) claim that care is abuse and have instructed the state to investigate parents of children receiving that care.

All major medical groups say the care is not abuse.

The lawsuit asks a judge to block that order and stop the investigations. In court filings, the families explained the anxiety they struggle with because of the investigations....one of the teens questioned why his state want to make it unlawful for trans teens to just be themselves.

The lawsuit comes about a month after the Texas Supreme Court allowed the state to go forward with abuse investigations, but also put on hold an investigation into the family of a 16-year-old girl who was also under medical care. Her treatment has been allowed to continue.

