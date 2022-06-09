ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Funeral being held for Tarrant County Sheriff's deputy who died on the job Sunday

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GrLUn_0g5V3KaU00

The funeral is today for Tarrant County Sheriff's deputy Billy Scheets who died on the job over the weekend.

Reports say Scheets collapsed while out on a call Sunday and Sheriff Bill Waybourn said it was from a medical emergency.

Services will be today at 1:00 p.m. at the MET Church near I-35 and Timberlake.

The Sheriff's office expect law enforcement officers from around North Texas to attend.

Deputy Billy W. Scheets, Tarrant County Sheriff's Office End of Watch: 06/05/2022

Posted by Tarrant County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 6, 2022

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 4

Related
easttexasradio.com

Royse City Woman Guilty In Fatal Crash That Killed Judge

A Royse City woman has pleaded guilty in Hunt County District Court to Intoxication Manslaughter in connection with the crash that killed Fifth District Court of Appeals Justice David Bridges of Rockwall. Court documents show that 34-year-old Megan E. Smith was intoxicated when she drove the wrong way on I-30 and caused a three-vehicle crash near Royse City. Judge Keli Aiken sentenced her to 20 years in prison, the maximum allowed by state law.
ROYSE CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tarrant County, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
advocatemag.com

Abrams Road crime spree ends with teen’s arrest

Dallas police have arrested Joshua Mora, 19, for a string of six armed robberies along Abrams Road Thursday. The crime spree began just before 9 a.m. and ended after a brief car chase by police. Mora began his day at 8:51 a.m. by walking into the Exxon at Abrams and...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Texas police shoot, kill armed man at youth summer camp

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Police in Texas shot and killed a man who showed up armed at a Duncanville summer camp Monday morning and exchanged gunfire with officers. According to WFAA, police began receiving calls at about 8:45 a.m. local time about a person with a gun and shots fired at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, an indoor sports and fitness venue where more than 150 children were attending a summer camp.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Tarrant County Sheriff#The Met Church#Sheriff
CBS DFW

Dallas police: 1 dead after crash involving 4 vehicles

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- One person is dead following a crash involving four vehicles early Monday morning, Dallas police said.At approximately 2:01 a.m. June 13, Dallas County deputies were sent to a "major accident" on eastbound I-30 at Dolphin Road.When officers arrived, the Dallas Fire Department was blocking two vehicles involved in the crash -- a white box truck and a silver Chevrolet Malibu. Officials said both vehicles were disabled in the left lane and the entire right passenger side of the Malibu was wrapped around the front of the box truck. The driver of the Malibu, identified as 29-year-old Terence...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sentencing For Man Who Killed Lone Oak Residence

A sentencing hearing begins Monday ( 06.13.22) in Hunt County for a Caddo Mills man accused of fatally stabbing another man after an incident Greenville Police said was road rage. The state accuses Robert Paul Nichlson of killing Bruce Edward Smith, III, of Lone Oak, in April 2020. Nichlson faces up to life in prison.
LONE OAK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KWTX

Fatal motorcycle accident in Fort Worth leaves 2 dead

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police said Sunday evening that two people died after a motorcycle collided with another vehicle. On June 12 at about 6:14 p.m., Fort Worth police officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Lancaster Avenue and Major Street after receiving reports of a major accident involving a possible fatality.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Fatally Shoot Armed Man at Duncanville Field House; Campers Unharmed

An armed man is dead after gunshots were fired inside the Duncanville Field House Monday morning where approximately 250 young children were inside attending summer camps. No children were harmed, the city confirmed Monday morning. Duncanville police said they were called to the field house at about 8:43 a.m. on...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
WFAA

1 killed in 4-vehicle crash that shut down I-30 for hours in Dallas

DALLAS — A four-vehicle accident killed one person and shut down Interstate 30 east of downtown Dallas for several hours Monday morning, officials said. The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Dolphin Road, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded and...
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy