Funeral being held for Tarrant County Sheriff's deputy who died on the job Sunday

The funeral is today for Tarrant County Sheriff's deputy Billy Scheets who died on the job over the weekend.

Reports say Scheets collapsed while out on a call Sunday and Sheriff Bill Waybourn said it was from a medical emergency.

Services will be today at 1:00 p.m. at the MET Church near I-35 and Timberlake.

The Sheriff's office expect law enforcement officers from around North Texas to attend.

Deputy Billy W. Scheets, Tarrant County Sheriff's Office End of Watch: 06/05/2022 Posted by Tarrant County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 6, 2022

