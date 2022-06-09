Highway 54 reopened east of Mexico after crash

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Crews have reopened Highway 54 east of Mexico, Missouri after a crash on Thursday morning.

MoDOT alerted drivers just after 7:50 a.m. the highway was closed in both directions between State Highway 19 and Route B. The crash involved a semi-truck and garbage truck, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Highway 54 reopened after the vehicles had blocked both lanes of the highway near Audrain Road 485.

The cause of the crash or if anyone is hurt weren't immediately available.

ABC 17 News will update this story and our newscasts once new information about this crash is released.

