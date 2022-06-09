ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

More chemical weapons destroyed in Kentucky stockpile

By Danielle Miskell
FOX 56
FOX 56
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VZmwO_0g5V2hjI00

RICHMOND, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A stockpile of chemical weapons has been stored here in Kentucky for decades.

Under a treaty known as the Chemical Weapon Convention, the stockpiles were ordered to be destroyed by September 2023.

Wednesday in Richmond, the Blue Grass Chemical Army Depot celebrated another milestone: the end of the VX Rocket Destruction Campaign .

VX rockets are weapons of mass destruction that were stockpiled across the United States, dating back to World War II and Korean War eras.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

The Bluegrass Army Depot has now completed four of five chemical weapons destruction campaigns.

There were 17,500 VX rockets in Richmond, making it the last stockpile in the U.S.

“This is phenomenal. So we actually three years ago in the destruction process, but the planning started back in the late 90s for Kentucky. So as you can tell, for us to design the facility, construct it, test it to make sure it safely can operate, and then be able to operate the facility. So, it’s taken multiple decades to get to this point, so yes, this is a big hoorah to get to this point,” said Michael Abaie with the Program Executive Office, Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives (PEO ACWA).

The depot also completed previous campaigns destroying projectiles containing mustard, VX, and sarin gases.

In the next 30 days, the depot will get started on the final campaign to destroy the more than 51,000 sarin rockets remaining.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 4

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Why one Kentucky Republican supports 'red flag' legislation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the entirety of this 12 years in the Kentucky State Senate, Sen. Paul Hornback, a Republican farmer from Shelbyville, has been in the majority party. But there's at least one minority group he's part of in Frankfort: Republicans who support reforming gun laws. For several...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Richmond, KY
Government
City
Richmond, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Anita Durairaj

Kentucky's official State Mineral isn't really a mineral

Photo by ILoveAllTrees; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Coal has been designated and named Kentucky's official state mineral. The designation was made in 1998. Coal was first discovered in Kentucky in 1750 and the first commercial mine opened up in 1820. Since then, coal has become of great economic importance to the state. It has also created a lot of controversy and environmental consequences.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

COVID-19 cases stay on rise in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky continued its upward trend during the seven-day period that ended on Sunday. While most other metrics also rose, the state’s positivity rate had a steep decline. A total of 13,497 new cases were reported to state...
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

10 Facts About Kentucky You Probably Didn’t Know

I've spent my entire life living here in Kentucky. Yup, 20 years of living and learning here have taught me a lot. But even then, there's still so much I don't know about Kentucky that I decided to do a bit of research about my home state. Here are 10 facts about Kentucky that you probably didn't know about.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Drug overdose deaths up in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On June 13, 2022, the Commonwealth of Kentucky released the 2021 Drug Overdose Report which indicates that 2,250 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2021, a 14.5% increase compared with the year prior. More than 107,000 overdose deaths were reported in the United States between December 2020 to December 2021.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemical Weapons#Stockpile#Vx#The Bluegrass Army Depot
Channelocity

Most expensive Lexington, KY neighborhoods--do you live here?

(jackienix/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Lexington-Fayette in 2022 is 341,000, a 1.19% increase from 2021. "Lexington is named one of the top college towns in the U.S. by Livability. Lexington was given its name after settlers heard of the colonists' victory in the Battles of Lexington and Concord. Lexington would be the first of many U.S. cities to be named after the Massachusetts town."
LEXINGTON, KY
KISS 106

One of the Scariest Bridges in the U.S. is in Kentucky

As I was doing research on another article about an amazing Kentucky fact, I came across a YouTube video of a bridge in the Bluegrass state that some people are scared to cross. The Brookport Bridge location and dimensions. The bridge is almost 100 years old and connects Paducah, KY...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Beshear enhances resources for Kentuckians fighting addiction

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that Kentucky is working to establish counties as “Recovery Ready Communities” in an effort to help individuals fighting an addiction receive critical resources at no cost, and work to reduce the ongoing public health crisis that is sweeping across the nation.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
wymt.com

Several Eastern Kentucky counties back in COVID-19 red zone

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As of June 10, the COVID-19 Community Levels by County map shows 11 Eastern Kentucky counties in the red zone. Kentucky River District health leaders said they are seeing four times the number of cases they saw this time last year. ”We’re seeing that the...
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

That Kentucky Alligator Was Actually a Really Long (and Invasive) Fish

Because there was precedent, reports of an alligator seen at Mike Miller Park in Marshall County were taken seriously and an advisory was issued. But folks around the Commonwealth can be forgiven if they were nonetheless skeptical; we just don't have alligators here. It's too cold in Kentucky in the winter for gators to survive. The previous incidents in which the giant reptiles were reported being seen were likely flukes and probably happened because they were being illegally kept as pets. That was certainly the case in 2021 when two alligators were confiscated from a Paducah home.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy