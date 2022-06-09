Driver charged after tractor-trailer accident on I-95 in Greensville

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life and another person is hurt in connected crimes on Richmond’s northside overnight Tuesday. Just after midnight, officers were called to the roundabout near Dill and 3rd Avenues for reports of a shooting. They found one man who was hit by gunfire. A second man was also hurt, but police have not said how that injury happened or how serious it may be. Both people were taken to the hospital.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO