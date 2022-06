It has come to my attention that during a Greenwich Planning and Zoning Committee meeting on Tuesday, May 10, while presenting its plans for a proposed, new cancer center to be situated in Greenwich, representatives from Greenwich Hospital made the assertion that without the proposed new building, cancer patients would not be able to receive local care and would be forced to seek care in Manhattan or New Haven. I feel compelled to correct a glaring omission. Stamford Health, and its wonderful Bennett Cancer Center where I have been a medical oncologist and cared for patients for 30 years, is a mere six miles from the proposed new construction site in Greenwich.

2 HOURS AGO