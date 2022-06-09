ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas police released body cam video of woman who died in police custody

By Curt Lewis
 5 days ago

*Caution: Video may be disturbing to some viewers. Contains vulgar language.

Dallas police are now releasing video from an arrest that ended in a woman's death last month.

Police say LaDamonyon Hall died at Baylor Hospital after being overcome while being taken into custody for a mental health evaluation.

Police had received a call from a car dealer on Garland Road near Northwest Highway. The caller said a woman was causing a disturbance and he believed she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Report say the woman was struggling too much for paramedics to even evaluate her so she was restrained and loaded into an ambulance. But on the way to the hospital, her vital signs faded and she was pronounced dead at the hospital on arrival.

In releasing the video, Dallas Deputy Police Chief Terrance Rhodes says the Dallas County Medical Examiner has completed an autopsy but toxicology test results have not come back.

Felix Duling-El
5d ago

Wow this was truly heartbreak to watch. It was obvious the lady was suffering from some type of mental illness, the police were very calm and understanding and in my opinion did the best they could have for her. It really is unfortunate the lady passed away before she could have received some help. May God comfort her family.

K
5d ago

Condolences to the family. Another MISLEADING article from the media, falsely making it appear the police had someto do with it. She died in an AMBULANCE. Headline should read she died in an ambulance while receiving medical assistance.

