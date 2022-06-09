Dallas police released body cam video of woman who died in police custody

*Caution: Video may be disturbing to some viewers. Contains vulgar language.

Dallas police are now releasing video from an arrest that ended in a woman's death last month.

Police say LaDamonyon Hall died at Baylor Hospital after being overcome while being taken into custody for a mental health evaluation.

Police had received a call from a car dealer on Garland Road near Northwest Highway. The caller said a woman was causing a disturbance and he believed she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Report say the woman was struggling too much for paramedics to even evaluate her so she was restrained and loaded into an ambulance. But on the way to the hospital, her vital signs faded and she was pronounced dead at the hospital on arrival.

In releasing the video, Dallas Deputy Police Chief Terrance Rhodes says the Dallas County Medical Examiner has completed an autopsy but toxicology test results have not come back.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram