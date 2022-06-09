ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Family sues Meta over daughter’s depression, eating disorder

By Caitlyn Shelton
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vt1Ac_0g5V1wlA00

( NewsNation ) — * Warning: This story discusses suicide, self-harm and eating disorders. *

Stupid. Ugly. Fat. All words that can be found in an entry from the personal journal of a 12-year-old girl.

Alexis Spence wrote the words just four months after getting her first smartphone. The same words appear in a thought bubble next to a photo she drew of herself.

Her parents say Alexis went into a deep depression caused by Instagram. The Spence family claims the app fueled addictive behaviors in their preteen daughter, including an eating disorder, self-harm and thoughts of suicide when she was just 11 years old.

Now, they are taking that fight to court by suing Instagram’s parent company Meta with the Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC).

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, claims Meta is responsible for Spence’s addiction to Instagram and that Meta knowingly targets preteen users with an addictive app featuring algorithms that lead users to harmful content.

Man accused of faking own death faces extradition hearing

“Meta has consistently and knowingly placed its own profit over the health and welfare of its teen and underage users,” said Matthew P. Bergman, founding attorney of SMVLC. “These documents, including some that have not been previously disclosed to the public, show that Meta’s senior leadership knew that Instagram harms kids but consciously and callously chose profits over human life.”

“The social media giant spent millions of dollars researching and developing product features to attract and retain a steady stream of pre-teen users despite warnings from Meta employees that its products were addictive and harmful to its users,” he added.

According to the SMVLC, Spence opened her first Instagram account without her parents’ consent when she was 11. Before accessing Instagram, her family says, she was a happy child who enjoyed reading, writing and helping people. She loved animals and was active in singing competitions and theater.

Almost immediately after opening the app, Spence says she was directed to pages showing self-harm, anorexia and negative body images. She managed to disguise her Instagram from her parents by using a calculator icon to hide her social media accounts and using various devices.

When children kill, what are courts to do?

“She learned how to deceive her own family,” Spence’s mother said on “NewsNation Prime.” “Instagram infiltrated our home and destroyed our family structure […] We started losing our daughter.”

The Social Media Victims Law Center says that as a result of what Spence had seen on Instagram, she had to seek professional help in the form of counseling, inpatient programs, outpatient programs, eating disorder programs, and she may require help from a service dog for the rest of her life.

“They [Meta] have the means to stop it, but that would ruin their engagement and in turn lower their profit and they don’t want to hurt their money,” Spence, now 19, told the program.

The lawsuit references the Facebook Papers , research that looked at Instagram’s impact on teenage girls when it comes to thoughts of suicide and eating disorders.

Resources:

-Anyone experiencing thoughts of self-harm or suicide is urged to call 911.

-National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.

-Crisis Text Line: Text TALK to 741-741 to text with a counselor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man charged in Hattiesburg shooting sues city, police

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The mother of a man charged in connection to a Hattiesburg shooting filed a lawsuit against the City of Hattiesburg, the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD), the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, “unknown police officers,” “unknown defendants” and “unknown news media.” William Jones III, 23, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

5-year-old shot, killed inside vehicle on Bailey Avenue in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced early Monday morning that Robert Jackson was captured. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a five-year-old was shot and killed in Jackson. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue Sunday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened during a domestic altercation between […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Boyfriend indicted for killing woman’s son over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted after officers said he killed his girlfriend’s son during an argument over money, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The incident happened last year in July in the 800 block of Randle Street. Investigators said 18-year-old Zaqune Harris got into an argument with Michael Robinson, 32, over […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorder#Depression#Suicide Prevention#The U S District Court
WJTV 12

Juvenile hit by car in Biloxi, woman turns herself in

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman turned herself in to the Biloxi Police Department in connection to a hit and run that left a juvenile boy injured on Monday, June 13. Biloxi police said they responded to the scene around 9:58 a.m. on Beach Boulevard. They said the boy had been hit by a car. […]
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Perry County deputies arrest man with heroin, marijuana edibles

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A traffic stop on Highway 98 and Highway 29 led to Perry County deputies seizing illegal narcotics this weekend. Investigators said the traffic stop happened on Friday, June 10. During the investigation, the deputy seized what is believed to be more than seven grams of heroin and more than 300 […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two men killed in interstate shooting in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men died in an interstate shooting that happened during a chase from Holmes to Yazoo County on Friday, May 27. The Yazoo Herald reported three men from Holmes County were driving on the interstate around 5:00 p.m. when the driver claims another car pulled beside them and began shooting […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
WJTV 12

Vicksburg man arrested for receiving a stolen car

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man was arrested in connection to a car theft. The incident happened on Friday, June 10 before 2:30 p.m. on Cherry Street. The victim told police a silver 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara had been stolen earlier in the day. Police said the vehicle had been parked with the keys […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

3rd suspect arrested for shooting death of 12-year-old in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced a third suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 12-year-old Adrian Hawkins McDougles. Maurice Collins, 20, was arrested on Monday, June 13. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Collins was inside a black Toyota Avalon when Adrian and his brother, Onterrio, were shot while walking […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

“Mr. Fix It” sentenced for scamming Rankin County neighbors

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced the man known as “Mr. Fix It” pled guilty to one count of false pretense. A judge sentenced Jamie Ladell Sullivan to 10 years with five years suspended in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Once Sullivan is […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Horn Lake couple wins $100K Powerball prize

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Horn Lake couple won a $100,000 prize from the Saturday, June 11 Powerball drawing. The couple purchased the winning ticket from Mikes Food and Gas 1 at 7011 Goodman Road West in Walls. They selected the Quick-Pick option and paid the extra dollar for Powerplay. The winning numbers drawn […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WJTV 12

Doctor shares why he thinks COVID cases are rising

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Health officials say people going outdoors and not taking safety precautions are leading to a surge. “People are flying. People are traveling from location to another not wearing masks, not social distancing, not using those precautions we were using earlier. This new exposure, this increased […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg doctor offers advice amid surging COVID-19 cases

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – COVID-19 numbers in Mississippi have made a major jump, and it’s causing concerns for health officials. Over the weekend, COVID-19 numbers reached more than 1,500 cases. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), cases have been slowly rising since April. Dr. Mark Horne, MD, at South Central Regional Medical […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

‘He could’ve died!’ mom says after 16-year-old’s brutal beating

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A family is seeking answers after they say a 16-year-old boy was brutally beaten by a group of teens and a woman in Orange Mound. Terrance Raymond’s mother Bernice Talley says a video shows him hospitalized and badly beaten. “He could’ve died,” she said. The scare happened Friday night. Terrance was at a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Man wanted for shooting brother at Warren County campground

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies are investigating after a man was allegedly shot by his brother during an argument. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened at the Battlefield Campground on Interstate 20 Frontage Road on Sunday, June 12. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said one of the brothers shot the other in […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested during traffic stop on drug charges

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT)- Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced a traffic stop on Highway 98 and Highway 29 over the weekend led to the seizure of illegal narcotics. They said a deputy conducted a traffic stop Friday, June 10. After further investigation, the deputy seized what was believed to be over 7 grams of heroin. […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman accused of shooting man during fight in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said a man was shot during a domestic altercation on Monday, June 13. Officers said they responded to a shooting around 3:15 p.m. on Main Street. They said a man and woman were involved in a domestic dispute that left the man shot in his leg. Police said he […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy