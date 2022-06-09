PHOTOS: Severe weather, tornadoes hit Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) – Severe weather is hitting the Miami Valley Wednesday evening.
Tornado warnings have been issued throughout the evening in counties including Champaign, Clark, Miami, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery and Warren. 2 NEWS crews are at the scene of reported damage by the storms along with possible tornado sightings.
Below are pictures submitted by viewers of the weather in their area:
You can send in pictures and video of weather in your area here . Stay with 2 NEWS as this severe weather develops.
