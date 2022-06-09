ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Severe weather, tornadoes hit Ohio

By Schalischa Petit-De, Callie Cassick
 5 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) – Severe weather is hitting the Miami Valley Wednesday evening.

Tornado warnings have been issued throughout the evening in counties including Champaign, Clark, Miami, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery and Warren. 2 NEWS crews are at the scene of reported damage by the storms along with possible tornado sightings.

Below are pictures submitted by viewers of the weather in their area:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AVF7i_0g5V1vsR00
    (Photo/Brenda Walker)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXUOS_0g5V1vsR00
    (Photo/Chrissy Nicole)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZSqrp_0g5V1vsR00
    Tornado sighting. (Photo/Sharon Stringfellow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FzLwf_0g5V1vsR00
    Tornado sighting. (Photo/Sharon Stringfellow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xn3Bm_0g5V1vsR00
    Tornado sighting. (Photo/Sharon Stringfellow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5l7Q_0g5V1vsR00
    (Photo/Richard Callison)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wzVGt_0g5V1vsR00
    (Photo/Richard Callison)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4av9pO_0g5V1vsR00

You can send in pictures and video of weather in your area here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

WJTV 12

AMR provides safety tips during high temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – American Medical Response (AMR) paramedics are warning Mississippians that high temperatures and high humidity can kill. “Even the healthiest among us can suffer heat exhaustion or heat stroke, but elders, children up to four years of age, chronically ill individuals, obese people and substance abusers are more vulnerable,” said Ryan Wilson, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

3rd case of West Nile virus reported in Mississippi for 2022

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A new human case of West Nile virus (WNV) was reported in Mississippi for 2022. The third case in the state was reported in Oktibbeha County, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). The other two cases were reported in Adams and Hinds counties. Health officials said Mississippi […]
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

How gas prices have changed in Mississippi in the last week

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline surpassed the $5.00 mark on Saturday, June 11 and continued to inch higher throughout the weekend. As of Monday, prices hovered around $5.01 per gallon, according to AAA. Even an increase of fractions of a penny can add up quickly. According to reporting by the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

See how many dinosaur fossils are in Mississippi

Humans’ fascination with dinosaurs goes back at least 2,000 years to Chinese writings describing what were thought to be massive dragon bones. In the 17th century, an English museum curator discovered a large thigh bone he posited was from a human giant. The first scientific designation of a group of animals called dinosaurs came about […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

ALEA trooper, 1 other injured in St. Clair County crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A crash Monday morning in St. Clair County resulted in two people being taken to the hospital with injuries, including an on-duty Alabama Law Enforcement Agency trooper. According to ALEA, the crash occurred when a Nissan Altima struck the trooper’s parked cruiser along I-59 near the 155-mile marker around […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
WJTV 12

Know the signs of heat stroke in dogs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Animal Rescue League (MARL) is encouraging pet owners to keep their animals safe during the extreme temperatures. They said knowing the signs of a heat stroke in dogs is important. Symptoms of heat stoke in dogs can be the following: Heavy panting, difficulty breathing, excessive drooling Excessive thirst Lethargy […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

