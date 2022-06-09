ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Coronavirus update: San Joaquin County COVID cases fall 18% amid sharp California decline

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 5 days ago
San Joaquin County reported 1,371 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the week ending Sunday, down from 1,672 cases and four deaths the previous week, as cases throughout California decline.

Throughout the pandemic, San Joaquin County has reported 183,875 coronavirus cases and 2,242 deaths.

Nearby Calaveras County reported 56 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 56 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 7,925 cases and 121 deaths.

California reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 97,460 new cases. That's down 11.7% from the previous week's tally of 110,340 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

California ranked 10th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

COVID cases fall in 44 California counties

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 10.9% from the week before, with 770,895 cases reported. With 11.87% of the country's population, California had 12.64% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 22 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Across California, cases fell in 44 counties, with the best declines in Los Angeles County, with 28,978 cases from 31,723 a week earlier; in Alameda County, with 5,012 cases from 6,164; and in Contra Costa County, with 3,183 cases from 4,174.

Within California, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Mariposa County with 628 cases per 100,000 per week; San Francisco County with 388; and Santa Clara County with 377. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Los Angeles County, with 28,978 cases; San Diego County, with 9,546 cases; and Santa Clara County, with 7,272. Weekly case counts rose in 13 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Orange, San Bernardino and Humboldt counties.

In California, 203 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 255 people were reported dead.

A total of 9,661,436 people in California have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 91,502 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 84,762,022 people have tested positive and 1,008,585 people have died.

California's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 5.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 5,574
  • The week before that: 5,270
  • Four weeks ago: 3,950

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 58,022
  • The week before that: 55,117
  • Four weeks ago: 44,923

Hospitals in 35 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 32 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

