ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MO

Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-11 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Arecibo by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 17:50:00 Expires: 2022-06-14 21:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Arecibo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Arecibo. * WHEN...Until 800 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 448 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Northwest Arecibo is the most likely place to experience flooding. Road 129 was reported as flooded. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result further flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting an Air Quality Advisory for Orleans, Jefferson, St John the Baptist, St Charles, St Bernard, St Tammany, and Plaquemines Parishes. The Air Quality Index indicates that particle pollution will be at the Orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Increasing particle pollution levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. Please take whatever voluntary steps you can to reduce emissions that contribute to ozone formation. Drive less and make sure your automobile is in good working condition. Make sure your gas cap is tight. Wait until after 6 PM to refuel your vehicle and use gas powered lawn equipment. More information about current air quality and what you can do to help prevent ozone formation is available at the D E Q website www.deq.louisiana.gov/enviroflash or by calling 8 6 6 8 9 6 5 3 3 7.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau, Coastal St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baker; Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Hamilton; Inland Nassau; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Western Duval Strong outflow winds from thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Nassau, Baker, northern Columbia, northern Suwannee, Duval, Hamilton, southern Echols, south central Ware, southeastern Clinch and southeastern Charlton Counties through 530 PM EDT At 443 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary along the edge of 35 to 45 mph winds spreading southward from thundestorms to the north. The outflow boundary was along the Florida-Georgia state line, moving south at 30 mph toward the entire Interstate 10 corridor across northern Florida. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Lake City, Live Oak, Jasper, Callahan, Jennings, White Springs, Jacksonville International Arpt, Arlington and Suwannee Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon and evening heat index values 100 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Today to midnight EDT / 11 PM CDT Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices today and Wednesday will rise to dangerous levels from around noon to 8 PM EDT/ 11 AM to 7 PM CDT. Full sun today will make it feel even hotter. There will not be much relief for those without air conditioning or electrical power today through Wednesday night.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Clair County, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Eaton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Berrien; Branch; Calhoun; Cass; Eaton; Hillsdale; Ingham; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Ottawa; St. Joseph; Van Buren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 356 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGAN BARRY BERRIEN BRANCH CALHOUN CASS EATON HILLSDALE INGHAM JACKSON KALAMAZOO OTTAWA ST. JOSEPH VAN BUREN
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy