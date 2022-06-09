Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baker; Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Hamilton; Inland Nassau; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Western Duval Strong outflow winds from thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Nassau, Baker, northern Columbia, northern Suwannee, Duval, Hamilton, southern Echols, south central Ware, southeastern Clinch and southeastern Charlton Counties through 530 PM EDT At 443 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary along the edge of 35 to 45 mph winds spreading southward from thundestorms to the north. The outflow boundary was along the Florida-Georgia state line, moving south at 30 mph toward the entire Interstate 10 corridor across northern Florida. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Lake City, Live Oak, Jasper, Callahan, Jennings, White Springs, Jacksonville International Arpt, Arlington and Suwannee Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0