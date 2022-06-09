ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

More customers sue Hertz over false arrests

By Sydney Kalich, Rich McHugh
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NxP6F_0g5V1PpJ00

(NewsNatio n ) — Hertz customers who say they were wrongly arrested and accused of stealing cars they rented will get their day in court.

NewsNation previously reported on the nightmare situations that led customers to sue the rental giant last year. More than 200 customers asked a federal judge in Delaware to force Hertz to disclose records about erroneous theft reports, and the judge ruled in the renters’ favor in February.

Now more than 100 customers are suing the rental car giant for mental and emotional damages after they say were falsely arrested and even jailed after Hertz filed police reports saying the cars they rented were stolen. A judge ruled this month that at least 89 of those cases can be pursued in state courts across the country, according to NewsNation reporter Rich McHugh.

Illegal man sentenced for having sex with teen runaway in Huntsville

“The cases that we’ve been covering certainly are not the fault of the customer,” said McHugh said on “Morning in America.” “These customers have been vindicated in courts, and in these cases and been proven to be not negligent.”

The customers say the cars were legitimately rented and many have had the charges removed, but not before spending time in jail in some cases, including that of Julius Burnside.

Burnside is part of one of the lawsuits against Hertz.

“I felt it was a joke..like you you’re telling me I got a warrant for my arrest for something I paid for. That’s not possible,” Burnside told NewsNation last year.

According to the lawsuit, Burnside was released but then missed a court date, which resulted in his re-arrest and detention.

“Several months later, I was forced to sign a plea deal to get out of jail,” Burnside said.

Eventually, a Georgia court ruled that Burnside had in fact paid for his rental and dismissed the case entirely.

“Everything was dismissed, overturned. I cry. I cry now,” Burnside said.

McHugh blames the police reports on disorganization by Hertz.

“I think what’s going on part of this is that there are outdated computer systems within Hertz. There’s just a massive organization and when they can’t find a car, it’s marked stolen. And that’s the problem,” McHugh said. “In many cases, they don’t rescind the stolen tag, and therefore it sets police out to arrest the people who are in these cars.”

The new CEO of Hertz admitted in April that customers of the rental-car giant could have been wrongly arrested and accused of stealing cars they had rented.

Stephen Scherr said the company has changed its practices to fix problems that have occurred when cars were reported stolen but the transaction was improperly recorded in Hertz’s system.

Scherr promised to “do right” by customers who have been treated unfairly in an interview with Bloomberg TV in April, and admitted publicly for the first time that some were wrongly arrested.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Body of missing swimmer found in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue confirmed the body of a swimmer was found Sunday morning in Destin. According to their Facebook post, the body was found West of Crab Island. DFR says the man suffered a traumatic injury. DFR says the waterways will have heavier law enforcement and fire department personnel on them […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Search for ‘downed swimmer’ by Destin Fire-Rescue

UPDATE: Body of missing swimmer found in Destin DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire-Rescue officials said they were looking for a swimmer that went under the water Saturday afternoon. According to a Facebook post made late Saturday afternoon, fire boat number nine was looking for a downed swimmer west of Crab Island. The post said […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Man dies in Prichard after being shot in Saraland

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Police investigate after Prichard Police officers found a man shot to death in the parking lot of a restaurant. It happened Saturday afternoon. A person was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon, outside McMillian’s Barbecue restaurant in downtown Prichard. Prichard Police officers say the victim was shot in Saraland and […]
PRICHARD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Georgia State
WKRG News 5

Inmate escapes from prison in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections are looking for a man who escaped from the Fountain Correctional facility in Atmore. Escambia County Alabama Sheriff Heath Jackson confirmed that 41-year-old Edward Williams escaped from Fountain Sunday morning. According to prison records, Williams was serving a 999-year prison sentence for several counts […]
ATMORE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hertz#Lawsuits#Stealing Cars#Vehicles#Newsnation
WKRG News 5

Man killed in Escambia Co. crash, woman seriously injured

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to a crash Monday afternoon that killed one person and seriously injured another. The crash happened Monday, June 13 along Sorrento Road near Nighthawk Lane. A 26-year-old man was driving a Chevy Impala when he crossed into the center lane.  The Impala crashed into an oncoming […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WKRG News 5

Family mourns woman killed in Daphne crash

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Caring, generous, and a good cook.  That’s how the family of Kimberly Holley is describing the Daphne woman killed in a crash on Highway 181 last week.  It was near Highway 181 and Pleasant Road where Daphne Police say 46-year-old Kimberly Holley died in a crash. “My heart is just missing […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Early morning major vehicle crash rescue in Theodore

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue responded to an early morning major vehicle crash rescue in Mobile County Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 2:14 a.m. that required low-angle technical rescue, underground/tunnel rescue, and extrication of vehicle occupants. TDFR says that crews remained on the scene until daybreak extricating patients and transporting them […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man yelling profanities arrested, goes to hospital for cutting forehead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday after standing in a public driveway and screaming profanities at other people. Mobile police officers were called to Magnolia R.V. Park on Dauphin Island Parkway after receiving reports of property damage. When they arrived, police found Ross Kemp, 22, […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 dead after shooting in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. FPD responded to Twin Beech Road around 1 a.m. on June 11 after receiving a call of shots fired at a party. When police arrived they discovered a male victim, later identified as Cory Terrell […]
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy