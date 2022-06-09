Breckinridge County Fair 06-09-2022

UNDATED (06/08/22) – As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure the Affordable Connectivity Program was created, which provides eligible households $30 per month off their internet bills. Because Breckinridge County Schools participates in the Community Eligibility Program (CEP), where ALL students receive free breakfast and lunch, our families are eligible for this program. Any family applying for the program must have a Proof of Eligibility Letter to complete the process. You can find the link to the application process HERE.
OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Monica Lewinsky will speak in Owensboro next week at the Kentucky Bar Association’s annual convention. The event at the Owensboro Convention Center begins June 15. Lewinsky is scheduled to speak about “The Price of Shame” on June 17. Lewinsky is expected to discuss online bullying and public shaming in the digital […]
HARDINSBURG (06/08/22) – Events associated with the 2022 Breckinridge County Fair begin today with the beauty and baby pageants beginning at 1pm at Hardinsburg Elementary. Admission is five dollars. The Fair officially opens on Wednesday. Fair Schedule…. Sunday, June 12. 1:00 PM – Baby and Little Mister & Miss...
There are so many great restaurants in Owensboro, but recently we wanted to know which restaurants from the past do you miss the most. There were two great choices battling for the number one spot. Here are the Top 15 results based on your suggestions. I miss Waffle House! -...
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Driver’s license issuance will be moving away from circuit courts and instead to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. “We accepted the challenge of assuming all driver licensing and ID issuance, and we have been hard at work creating the best network we can,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “Circuit court clerks will now […]
Animal Control Officer Furlong and Shani Hale exchange fake photos. A Hart County resident, Suzanna Johnson, is an active officer for a group called the Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue, Inc. She admits to having posted photos of dead and dying horses in various stages of malnutrition on their horse rescue page with conflicting statements as to where they obtained them.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Riken Elastomers Corporation of Hopkinsville and Leggett & Platt Inc. of Winchester are the two latest companies to earn recognition from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet for stellar workplace safety records, it was announced on Wednesday. Between Jan. 1, 2007, and Dec. 31, 2021, employees at...
One of the biggest yard sales in Kentucky is just a few weekends away. The Highway 41 yard sale stretches' 150 miles of land in five counties throughout Kentucky. Henderson, Webster, Hopkins, Christian and Todd counties are all participating. Starting from the Tennessee Stateline on Highway 41 and ending at...
Editor’s Note: The Beaumont Inn’s new owners outline their plans for the historic attraction in next week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. One of Mercer County’s biggest attractions is changing hands. After more than a century, Chuck and Helen Dedman and their family are selling the Beaumont Inn. However, the Beaumont will remain in the Dedman family. Former Mercer County Judge-Executive Milward Dedman, his wife Kathy and family have purchased the historic inn. Chuck and Milward Dedman are cousins.
Hancock County resident Jimmy Logsdon has shared a rare glass plate image of the 1900 dedication of the “Soldiers Monument” – also known as the “Confederate statue” – which was removed May 31 from the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse. The image is...
Bonnie Sue Whitaker, 70 of Ekron, died Friday (06/10) at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center. She is survived by her son: John Grant of Ekron; a daughter: Angela Whitaker of Irvington and 1 grandchild. Graveside services will be Monday (06/13) morning at 11 at the Harned Cemetery. There will be no visitation. The Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy are requested to the Bonnie Whitaker Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
Hogrock, an adult-only motorcycle rally held annually in Cave-In-Rock, Ill., is going on this weekend. Up to 10,000 motorcyclists are converging on Hardin County to the Hogrock Ranch and Campground, and the surrounding area. Many bikes headed to the four-day party in southern Illinois are moving through western Kentucky and...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids develop at different speeds, but Louisville is home to one who is sprinting through the fast track. Isla McNabb is a two-year-old who taught herself to read. She is now the youngest member of the high-IQ organization Mensa. “It makes me feel a little bit...
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The national average price of gas is now $5 per gallon. Governor Andy Beshear recently froze an increase to the state's gas tax and is now looking to further reduce the price Kentuckians are paying at the pump. The Kentucky governor has requested the U.S. Environmental...
6/9/2022—Division 1 of Breckinridge Circuit Court with Judge Bruce Butler met Wednesday. Rodney D. Jones, 52, pleaded not guilty to 1st degree possession of a controlled substance(meth), 1st offense; operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked license; and failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, 1st offense. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for August 3.
Radcliff will be full of knives, moonshine and music Saturday as the Kentucky Moonshine Festival begins. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 92 Bourbon Trace in what some have labeled as Radcliff’s “bourbon and blade district.” The event features live music from Juggernaut Jug Band, Whiskey Bent Valley Boys and the Kentucky Cowhands. Food trucks and other vendors will be on-site during the festival. Also included is a knife show and, of course, moonshine.
Jefferson County, Indiana (June 10, 2022) – A Jefferson Superior Court jury convicted a local man of Level 6 felony theft in connection with a case involving a local farmer. Prosecutor David Sutter said Harve Hensley, 43, was found guilty at the conclusion of the jury trial Tuesday. “I...
Gavin Howard and his family have been raising money for St. Jude for about ten years now. Their grand total so far- over $50,000 and counting. Quickly! They have become staples of the annual WBKR/Window World St. Jude Radiothon and their story has inspired so many people in Owensboro/Daviess County and beyond. Gavin's even been featured nationally by ALSAC, the fundraising arm for St. Jude. He's a true St. Jude hero!
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Leaders with Leed Selling Tools Corporation say they are cutting several jobs at their Dubois and Vanderburgh County locations. According to a WARN notice, the corporation’s centers in the two counties will be reduced after their assets were acquired by Sampling International. Officials say...
The Muhlenberg County Stallions hit a walk-off grand slam in their 7-5 victory over Hoptown Hoppers. Muhlenberg County was down 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning when Garrett Dennis homered. Blake Sarjent took the loss for Hoptown Hoppers. The Hoppers had ten hits. Other Scores:. Madisonville 7 Owensboro...
