Breckinridge County, KY

Breckinridge County Fair 06-09-2022

wxbc1043.com
 3 days ago

Jaclyn Walden talked with Gene Webster about the upcoming events of the Breckinridge...

www.wxbc1043.com

wxbc1043.com

Breckinridge County Schools Students Eligible For Internet Bill Reduction Program

UNDATED (06/08/22) – As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure the Affordable Connectivity Program was created, which provides eligible households $30 per month off their internet bills. Because Breckinridge County Schools participates in the Community Eligibility Program (CEP), where ALL students receive free breakfast and lunch, our families are eligible for this program. Any family applying for the program must have a Proof of Eligibility Letter to complete the process. You can find the link to the application process HERE.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

Pageants And Baby Contest Kick Off County Fair Week

HARDINSBURG (06/08/22) – Events associated with the 2022 Breckinridge County Fair begin today with the beauty and baby pageants beginning at 1pm at Hardinsburg Elementary. Admission is five dollars. The Fair officially opens on Wednesday. Fair Schedule…. Sunday, June 12. 1:00 PM – Baby and Little Mister & Miss...
HARDINSBURG, KY
WEHT/WTVW

License issuance ceasing; KYTC offices taking over

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Driver’s license issuance will be moving away from circuit courts and instead to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. “We accepted the challenge of assuming all driver licensing and ID issuance, and we have been hard at work creating the best network we can,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “Circuit court clerks will now […]
KENTUCKY STATE
jpinews.com

Turners Falsely Attacked for 2-years

Animal Control Officer Furlong and Shani Hale exchange fake photos. A Hart County resident, Suzanna Johnson, is an active officer for a group called the Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue, Inc. She admits to having posted photos of dead and dying horses in various stages of malnutrition on their horse rescue page with conflicting statements as to where they obtained them.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

2 Ky. companies recognized for workforce safety records

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Riken Elastomers Corporation of Hopkinsville and Leggett & Platt Inc. of Winchester are the two latest companies to earn recognition from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet for stellar workplace safety records, it was announced on Wednesday. Between Jan. 1, 2007, and Dec. 31, 2021, employees at...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Highway 41 Sale Set for June 24th and 25th in Kentucky

One of the biggest yard sales in Kentucky is just a few weekends away. The Highway 41 yard sale stretches' 150 miles of land in five counties throughout Kentucky. Henderson, Webster, Hopkins, Christian and Todd counties are all participating. Starting from the Tennessee Stateline on Highway 41 and ending at...
harrodsburgherald.com

Beaumont Inn Changes Hands, But Stays In Dedman Family

Editor’s Note: The Beaumont Inn’s new owners outline their plans for the historic attraction in next week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. One of Mercer County’s biggest attractions is changing hands. After more than a century, Chuck and Helen Dedman and their family are selling the Beaumont Inn. However, the Beaumont will remain in the Dedman family. Former Mercer County Judge-Executive Milward Dedman, his wife Kathy and family have purchased the historic inn. Chuck and Milward Dedman are cousins.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

Bonnie Sue Whitaker

Bonnie Sue Whitaker, 70 of Ekron, died Friday (06/10) at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center. She is survived by her son: John Grant of Ekron; a daughter: Angela Whitaker of Irvington and 1 grandchild. Graveside services will be Monday (06/13) morning at 11 at the Harned Cemetery. There will be no visitation. The Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy are requested to the Bonnie Whitaker Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
EKRON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

10,000 motorcycles converge on Hogrock this weekend

Hogrock, an adult-only motorcycle rally held annually in Cave-In-Rock, Ill., is going on this weekend. Up to 10,000 motorcyclists are converging on Hardin County to the Hogrock Ranch and Campground, and the surrounding area. Many bikes headed to the four-day party in southern Illinois are moving through western Kentucky and...
CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL
Wave 3

Louisville 2-year-old is Mensa’s youngest member

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids develop at different speeds, but Louisville is home to one who is sprinting through the fast track. Isla McNabb is a two-year-old who taught herself to read. She is now the youngest member of the high-IQ organization Mensa. “It makes me feel a little bit...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wxbc1043.com

Breckinridge Circuit Court-Division 1

6/9/2022—Division 1 of Breckinridge Circuit Court with Judge Bruce Butler met Wednesday. Rodney D. Jones, 52, pleaded not guilty to 1st degree possession of a controlled substance(meth), 1st offense; operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked license; and failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, 1st offense. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for August 3.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
News Enterprise

Kentucky Moonshine Festival happens Saturday

Radcliff will be full of knives, moonshine and music Saturday as the Kentucky Moonshine Festival begins. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 92 Bourbon Trace in what some have labeled as Radcliff’s “bourbon and blade district.” The event features live music from Juggernaut Jug Band, Whiskey Bent Valley Boys and the Kentucky Cowhands. Food trucks and other vendors will be on-site during the festival. Also included is a knife show and, of course, moonshine.
RADCLIFF, KY
953wiki.com

LOCAL MAN FOUND GUILTY OF THEFT FROM FARMER

Jefferson County, Indiana (June 10, 2022) – A Jefferson Superior Court jury convicted a local man of Level 6 felony theft in connection with a case involving a local farmer. Prosecutor David Sutter said Harve Hensley, 43, was found guilty at the conclusion of the jury trial Tuesday. “I...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Knottsville, Kentucky Teenager Launches Baseball Hat Fundraiser for St. Jude

Gavin Howard and his family have been raising money for St. Jude for about ten years now. Their grand total so far- over $50,000 and counting. Quickly! They have become staples of the annual WBKR/Window World St. Jude Radiothon and their story has inspired so many people in Owensboro/Daviess County and beyond. Gavin's even been featured nationally by ALSAC, the fundraising arm for St. Jude. He's a true St. Jude hero!
whopam.com

Hoppers walked off at Muhlenberg Co.

The Muhlenberg County Stallions hit a walk-off grand slam in their 7-5 victory over Hoptown Hoppers. Muhlenberg County was down 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning when Garrett Dennis homered. Blake Sarjent took the loss for Hoptown Hoppers. The Hoppers had ten hits. Other Scores:. Madisonville 7 Owensboro...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY

