Breckinridge County Fair 06-09-2022

UNDATED (06/08/22) – As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure the Affordable Connectivity Program was created, which provides eligible households $30 per month off their internet bills. Because Breckinridge County Schools participates in the Community Eligibility Program (CEP), where ALL students receive free breakfast and lunch, our families are eligible for this program. Any family applying for the program must have a Proof of Eligibility Letter to complete the process. You can find the link to the application process HERE.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO