SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The national March for our Lives movement made its way to Savannah’s Daffin Park with ralliers calling on lawmakers to curb gun violence. “I don’t know what it’s going to take, but I know that we can’t stop making a stand. And I’m going to keep showing up until we start introducing legislation that will make a difference,” Lisa Swain, Savannah Resident said.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO