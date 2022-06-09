ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Will monkeypox spread as fast as COVID?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Clhqq_0g5V0kRt00

(NEXSTAR) – As health departments around the country start to report cases of monkeypox, some are getting flashbacks to early 2020 before the coronavirus spread like wildfire. With more than 30 cases across 13 states, will the virus start a new pandemic?

Key differences between the viruses make that unlikely. In a media briefing Tuesday, Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, outlined some of those differences.

While monkeypox can spread through respiratory droplets, Inglesby explained, evidence suggests spread is happening through close contact.

More customers sue Hertz over false arrests

“It’s not spreading across a room or greater distance,” Inglesby said. In addition to respiratory droplets at close range, the virus can also be spread through bodily contact, or through contact with someone’s bedding or clothing, he said.

Monkeypox does pose a serious danger to those who get it. It results in death for as many as 10% of people who contract it in Africa, where the virus is endemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . However, the way it spreads can make it easier to control outbreaks.

“It is not acting in a way like a disease that spreads through respiratory droplets or airborne dominantly does,” Inglesby said. “So it’s not acting like influenza or covid or chickenpox or measles – things that spread quickly in an unvaccinated community. It is acting more like a disease that is spreading by close contact.”

We also have a vaccine that works against the virus, the smallpox vaccine.

“If we all react quickly and we all work together, we will be able to stop this,” said the World Health Organization’s Dr. Rosamund Lewis. “We will be able to stop it before it reaches more vulnerable people and before it establishes itself as a replacement for smallpox.”

“It’s really important to do everything we can to try and control it,” Inglesby agreed, “but we’re not going to see the same kinds of early numbers we did as COVID because it’s spreading in different ways.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Body of missing swimmer found in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue confirmed the body of a swimmer was found Sunday morning in Destin. According to their Facebook post, the body was found West of Crab Island. DFR says the man suffered a traumatic injury. DFR says the waterways will have heavier law enforcement and fire department personnel on them […]
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Monkeypox#Respiratory Disease#Africa#Influenza#Hertz
WKRG News 5

Inmate escapes from prison in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections are looking for a man who escaped from the Fountain Correctional facility in Atmore. Escambia County Alabama Sheriff Heath Jackson confirmed that 41-year-old Edward Williams escaped from Fountain Sunday morning. According to prison records, Williams was serving a 999-year prison sentence for several counts […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Search for ‘downed swimmer’ by Destin Fire-Rescue

UPDATE: Body of missing swimmer found in Destin DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire-Rescue officials said they were looking for a swimmer that went under the water Saturday afternoon. According to a Facebook post made late Saturday afternoon, fire boat number nine was looking for a downed swimmer west of Crab Island. The post said […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Man dies in Prichard after being shot in Saraland

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Police investigate after Prichard Police officers found a man shot to death in the parking lot of a restaurant. It happened Saturday afternoon. A person was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon, outside McMillian’s Barbecue restaurant in downtown Prichard. Prichard Police officers say the victim was shot in Saraland and […]
PRICHARD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WKRG News 5

Early morning major vehicle crash rescue in Theodore

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue responded to an early morning major vehicle crash rescue in Mobile County Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 2:14 a.m. that required low-angle technical rescue, underground/tunnel rescue, and extrication of vehicle occupants. TDFR says that crews remained on the scene until daybreak extricating patients and transporting them […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing teenager in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing teenager. Alana Aldridge, 16, was last seen getting into the vehicle pictured below around 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of Hwy 157 in Cullman. If you have any information, contact investigator Jeff Lawson at 256-735-2716 […]
CULLMAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Man killed in Escambia Co. crash, woman seriously injured

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to a crash Monday afternoon that killed one person and seriously injured another. The crash happened Monday, June 13 along Sorrento Road near Nighthawk Lane. A 26-year-old man was driving a Chevy Impala when he crossed into the center lane.  The Impala crashed into an oncoming […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

1 dead after shooting in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. FPD responded to Twin Beech Road around 1 a.m. on June 11 after receiving a call of shots fired at a party. When police arrived they discovered a male victim, later identified as Cory Terrell […]
WKRG News 5

Family mourns woman killed in Daphne crash

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Caring, generous, and a good cook.  That’s how the family of Kimberly Holley is describing the Daphne woman killed in a crash on Highway 181 last week.  It was near Highway 181 and Pleasant Road where Daphne Police say 46-year-old Kimberly Holley died in a crash. “My heart is just missing […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy