Natchitoches Parish, LA

NPSO: Man wanted on rape charge captured while waiting for tow

By Carolyn Roy
 5 days ago

POWHATAN, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – A driver who found himself stranded on the side of the road in Natchitoches Parish over the weekend ended up in handcuffs when the deputy who showed up to help him realized he was wanted on a warrant from out of state.

Kelvin L. Jones, 46, of Tacoma, Washington, is awaiting extradition after his arrest late Sunday night in Natchitoches Parish.

The sheriff’s office says his Kia Soul broke down around 11 p.m. on I-49 near the Powhatan exit. Deputies called to see if he needed any help arrived on the scene and determined he would need a tow. While they were waiting for the towing service to show up, a deputy was contacted by the NATCOM 911 Center, who told him Jones was wanted by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office in Tacoma, Washington for Failure to Appear in Court for 2nd Degree Rape.

Jones is now being held without bond in the Natchitoches Detention Center.

“During a law enforcement officer’s tour of duty, you have to be always alert and prepared. You never know what may be encountered,” Sheriff Stuart Wright said in a statement on the arrest. “Thankfully to the National Crime Information Center, a valuable law enforcement technology data center, we were able to take an alleged wanted rapist off the streets.”

