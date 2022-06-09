ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

This pro is notorious on the PGA Tour for his love of casinos

By Zephyr Melton
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow much does Hoge love casinos? Well, it was the jumping off point for his appearance on this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar, and a topic he was more than willing to talk about. “We all know you like to flip cards and roll some dice,” Drew...

The Spun

Tiger Woods Has Made His Opinion On Phil Mickelson Very Clear

Phil Mickelson officially joined LIV Golf this week, after months of speculation about his golf future. While Mickelson hadn't played a PGA Tour event in months, fans were speculating if he was truly going to leave for LIV Golf's big money. During that speculative time, Tiger Woods, a longtime rival...
GOLF
The Spun

Jim Nantz Has 1 Word To Describe Players Leaving PGA Tour: Fans React

The PGA Tour had a turbulent week as multiple stars left for LIV Golf. Jim Nantz of CBS Sports gave his thoughts on the multiple departures on Saturday afternoon. The iconic sports commentator thinks decisions made by golfers like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson is a "betrayal" of the PGA Tour as a whole.
GOLF
The Spun

Rory McIlroy's Message For Greg Norman Is Going Viral

Rory McIlroy might not fully admit how personal he took this weekend's PGA Tour event, but it was clear that he wanted it badly after everything that's gone on with LIV Golf. Some of the PGA Tour's top players, including Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, have left for LIV Golf, which is led by Saudi money and run by Greg Norman.
GOLF
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy, in one sentence, hits Saudi-backed LIV Golf where it hurts

Rory McIlroy entertained. And he was entertained. Over the next weeks, months and quite possibly years, you’re going to be hearing a lot about “entertained.” But wait, you say. Don’t you know the show you’re watching when you flip on the golf, or pass through the gate? That’s true. You’re not going to see a dunk or a touchdown, though now you can sometimes see Charles Barkley and Tom Brady. Still, that doesn’t mean you should sit on your birdies and eagles, and that’s the message that will be spun from this crowd that hopes to turn golf on its head, the LIV Golf Invitational Series. On Saturday, they completed their first-ever tournament and, along the way, trotted out shotgun starts and neon-colored leaderboards that let out video-game dings, and big cash prizes.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Wife: Amy Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer and is considered to be one of the most decorated golfers that the sport has ever seen as he has won 45 events including one Open Championship, two PGA Championships, and three Masters titles. He has spent more than 25 years in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking and over 700 weeks in the top 10. He is also a life member of the PGA tour. In 2012, Phil Mickelson has been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. In this article, however, we will not be talking about the champion golfer. We are here to talk about Phil Mickelson’s wife Amy Mickelson.
CANCER
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a supportive partner by his side. dominated the world of golf, he has had a supportive partner by his side. Let’s get to know Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

NASCAR Driver Makes Opinion On Kyle Busch Extremely Clear

Kyle Busch won the Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. The winningest driver in NASCAR Truck Series history picked up another triumph to the dismay of everyone else. While Zane Smith fought back from a rough start, he ultimately finished short. After the race (h/t NESN's Scott Neville), he lamented his runner-up placement to Josh Sims of Fox Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Golf Legend Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods made headlines this week, when Forbes announced that the legendary golfer had reached billionaire status. Woods, the 15-time major champion, has made a lot of money, both on and off the golf course. The legendary golfer's billionaire accomplishment is even more impressive when you consider that he had...
NFL
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
golfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus sued by Nicklaus Companies

18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
ECONOMY
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Faldo Makes His Opinion On Saudi Tour Very Clear

Nick Faldo isn't a fan of the Saudi Arabian LIV Tour that's currently taking players from the PGA Tour. During CBS' coverage of the Canadian Open on Saturday, Faldo gave his true thoughts on the tour. “No. 1, you saw those faces, you can’t feel good being a major champion...
GOLF
Outsider.com

Jeopardy!’: Watch the Emotional Moment Champ Ryan Long Nearly Moves Mayim Bialik to Tears

It’s safe to say Mayim Bialik has had a series of ups and downs while hosting “Jeopardy.” Since taking her spot behind the podium, viewers have criticized her clothes and humor, and even the show’s producers wanted her to change her delivery. The TV star has held a strong poker face despite all of this. However, on Thursday’s episode, Bialik showed emotion after a contestant hit a nerve.
TV SHOWS
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy Slammed for Petty Comment After Winning the Canadian Open

Rory McIlory defended his Canadian Open title last night winning by two shots, afterwards the Northern Irish man was talking to Sky Sports and clearly took objection with the pundits comments on his wedge play. It’s good to see McIlroy back winning and with two majors left to play this...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Rory McIlroy gets emotional as daughter Poppy tells him he's No.1

Rory McIlroy got emotional as he was given a congratulatory message from his daughter Poppy after he defended his title at the RBC Canadian Open. It was the first time that McIlroy managed to defend a PGA Tour title. It seems odd, considering he's been a playing professional for more than a decade now and he now has 21 wins.
GOLF

