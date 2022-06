Each year on June 14, the American Red Cross joins blood collection organizations around the world to celebrate World Blood Donor Day, which recognizes the importance of a safe and stable blood supply and the donors who make it possible. Nearly 2.5 million people volunteer to give lifesaving blood and platelets every year with the Red Cross. Eligible donors are encouraged to be part of something big by making an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO