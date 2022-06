Gettysburg College prides itself on its role in American history. The battle that was the turning point in America’s war for a “new birth of freedom” happened here on campus: Pennsylvania Hall was used as a hospital during the battle. David Wills, a College alumnus, invited Lincoln to speak, and students walked to the Gettysburg National Cemetery to witness the Gettysburg Address. This connection to history is the heart of Gettysburg College.

