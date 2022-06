ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's forecast high: 95 degrees. The heat and humidity will be high this week. Afternoon highs will range from the low-90s along the coast to the mid-90s across the interior. Heat index values will range from 103 to 106 degrees through the start of the weekend. Shower and storm chances will be around 30%-40% this afternoon. The east coast and west coast sea breeze will collide in the center of the Florida peninsula. Heavy rain, gusty winds and cloud to ground lightning remain the primary hazards.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO