New life is coming to the vacant Show-Mes building, soon it'll be known as The Barrel House. On Evansville's east side over by Showplace Cinemas sits a big nice building with an incredible patio. That building was formerly Show-Mes. My friends always liked to catch the UFC fights at Show-Mes because they had such a great patio, but unfortunately, after show-Mes closed that building sat vacant for quite some time, until now!

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO