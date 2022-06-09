Cyclist collides into crossing guard

VICTORIA, Texas – Around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, a cyclist collided into a crossing guard as it was being lowered for a train to pass through.

The crash was in the 2300 block of N. Ben Wilson Street.

Jason Gomez, 43, was intoxicated while riding a bicycle when he crashed into the crossing guard.

Gomez’s father showed up on the scene and took custody of him.

Gomez had a few cuts on his head but no major injuries.

A Union Pacific train paused while responders worked the scene.

No damage was dealt to the crossing guard.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.