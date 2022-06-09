ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Cyclist collides into crossing guard

By Jennifer Flores
 5 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – Around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, a cyclist collided into a crossing guard as it was being lowered for a train to pass through.

The crash was in the 2300 block of N. Ben Wilson Street.

Jason Gomez, 43, was intoxicated while riding a bicycle when he crashed into the crossing guard.

Gomez’s father showed up on the scene and took custody of him.

Gomez had a few cuts on his head but no major injuries.

A Union Pacific train paused while responders worked the scene.

No damage was dealt to the crossing guard.

Bailout in Refugio County

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – The Refugio County Sheriff’s responding to a bailout, announcing on their Facebook that RCSO Deputies stopped a vehicle at the AOC Auto Parts Store in Refugio. A total of six subjects fled the scene and another two were captured and taken into custody.The six subjects are believed to be undocumented persons along with the smuggler. The subjects are believed to be in the brush area near the TXDOT yard and the motel just north of Refugio.
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
Car drives into Corpus Christi Bay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – KRIS 6 reports that three people are hospitalized after a single-vehicle accident near Waters Edge Park in Corpus Christi. CCPD PIO Gena Pena tells KRIS 6 News that a vehicle lost control and drove into the water near the Corpus Christi Marina. Three people inside the vehicle were rescued and taken to the hospital in serious condition.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
