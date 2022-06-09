Author Mark Pinsky stops in Montgomery to launch new book about 2004 Garden District slayings

“Brutal, bloody murder is an unlikely intruder in the sedate Garden District of Montgomery, Alabama,” is the first sentence of Mark Pinsky’s book chronicling the murders of Winston “Brent” and Charlotte Springford in 2004.

“Drifting Into Darkness: Murders, Madness, Suicide and a Death ‘Under Suspicious Circumstances’” was released in May, and is a culmination of five years of research and writing. Pinsky will be visiting Montgomery for the official book launch on June 9.

On the day after Thanksgiving — Nov. 26, 2004 — the police were called to the Springford's Garden District home to discover the couple had been beaten to death. Two weeks later, their son, Brent Springford Jr., who had been living in Colorado at the time, was arrested in Louisville at Centennial Peaks Hospital where he’d admitted himself for psychiatric evaluation.

Pinsky wasn’t in Montgomery at the time of the murders. In fact, he wouldn’t know about the case until five years later in 2009, when his sister-in-law, Susan Wardell, was a part of the defense team for Brent Jr. Wardell was the death penalty mitigation specialist whose job in part was compiling a physiological profile of the offender in order to prevent them from receiving the death penalty.

“She said to me, I feel like justice has not been done,” Pinsky said.

In 2013, after Pinsky had finished his first true-crime book, his sister-in-law came to him and essentially dropped everything he needed into his lap, and told him that she felt like he needed to write the book about Brett Jr.

“I did research on my own, but I had access to all of these things because of my sister-in-law that journalists usually don’t have access to,” Pinsky said. That’s what he said motivated him to write this story – justice.

'THIS PLACE DOESN'T WANT ME':How Alabama's trans youth are facing anti-LGBTQ legislation

A DINER'S DOZEN:The Montgomery restaurants readers wish were still open

“I wanted to kind of give Carolyn Scoutt the trial she’d never had,” Pinsky said.

Scoutt was Brent Jr.’s wife, who Pinsky describes as a “shaman” that was suspected of exploiting Brent Jr.’s mental illness for financial gain. The two met as Brent Jr. was finishing his first semester at Naropa University in Boulder, Colorado. She took him in shortly thereafter.

The initial agreement was that Brent Jr. would do chores around her place in Newcastle, Wyoming and Scoutt would teach him about Native American culture and traditions. As Brent Jr.’s mental illness worsened, his mother would then hire Scoutt to be a caretaker of sorts for Brent and push him to seek psychiatric help.

What they didn’t know is that they had secretly married, and they were providing Scoutt and her three children with a lavish lifestyle and economic stability.

Pinsky believes Scoutt manipulated Brent Jr. into committing the murders of his parents once the parents said they were going to scale back their monetary support. The events leading up to the murder, and the mystery surrounding the death of a man who was found on Scoutt’s property is chronicled in 380 pages of Pinsky’s pursuit of the truth.

Pinsky will be at Read Herring on South Court Street for the official book launch on June 9 at 5:30 p.m., followed by visits to Gulf Shores, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. Pinsky will also be donating all his research papers from the book to library of Troy University.

Destini Ambus is a news intern for the Montgomery Advertiser. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com.