Steven Lee Spicer, age 63, passed away at Tennova North Medical Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, with his loved ones at his bedside. Steve was born in 1959 on April 2nd to Gwendolyn (Tackett) Spicer and Richard Lee Spicer in Columbus, GA on the Fort Benning Army Base....
Howard “Henry” York Jr. age 57, of Clinton, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on February 16, 1965, in Oak Ridge, TN to the late Howard and Gladys West York. In addition to his parents, Henry is preceded in death by his, grandparents, Mart and Ellen York, and Jim and Margie West.
Lenna Lovette, age 83, passed away at Dawn on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Tennova Medical Center, Knoxville, TN. She was born August 28, 1938, to the late Robert Louis and Maude Kate Lovette in McMinnville, TN. Lenna loved the Lord, studying and talking about the Bible, and working in...
Linda Jean Foy, age 73, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Thursday, June 9th, 2022. Linda moved to Clinton from Detroit, MI about 6 months ago. She enjoyed crocheting, making blankets for babies and her grandchildren, and she loved bowling. Above all, Linda loved her kids. She...
Joseph Paul Morrell, age 52, of Knoxville passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville. He was born August 18, 1969, in Johnson City and loved East Tennessee better than anywhere he’d ever lived. Paul worked for several years at JTEKT as a Quality Engineer. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, cars, and gardening. His favorite place to go eat was Texas Roadhouse. Paul was a kind-hearted person and always very outgoing and happy. Preceded in death by his mother, Linda Beatty Morrell; grandparents, Catherine Beatty & Pap, Jr., Junior Beatty; great-grandparents, Joseph Edward & Erma Morrell.
Robert “Bobby” Parks, age 77, of Harriman went to sleep to awake in the presence of his Savior on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born March 15, 1945, in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. Bobby was an excellent painting contractor and had completed many jobs for various businesses and people of Roane County. His friendship was treasured by many who knew and loved him. Bobby was one of the hardest working men around as long as his health permitted. He loved helping people and never boasted about anything he did to help others but was a very humble God-fearing man. Bobby was also known as an animal whisperer. He made sure all the animals were fed, including the birds and deers. Preceded in death by his parents, Jake & Lois Parks; and his brother, Charles Parks.
Kenneth Floyd Kesterson I, 82, of Lake City passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was a pillar of the Medford community and devoted his life to his family and work. He worked at Y-12 for 30+ years and then retired only to continue working full time at his mechanic garage Ken’s Parts and Equipment until his illness. Preceded in death by parents Floyd and Virginia Kesterson, brother David Kesterson and nephew Patrick Kesterson. Kenneth is survived by his wife Judy Collins Kesterson, children Candy (and Tommy) Carden and Kenneth (Chuck) F. Kesterson II, grandchildren Brandi Kesterson (Josh Leinart), Casey (and Cody) Varnell, Cody Carden, Jeremy Carden, and Logan Carden, great-grandchildren Luke Leinart, and Ethan, Owen, and Aubrey Varnell, brother Ronnie (and Margaret) Kesterson and sister-in-law Rhonda Kesterson, and many special nieces and nephews.
Don W. Lynch, age 88 left this earthly life on June 8, 2022. Don was born on September 6, 1933, in Cookeville, TN to Irma (Thompson) and William Lynch. Don was a 1952 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. He was a star athlete on the ORHS track team. His long jump, the final event for the State Championship scored the win and clinched the first-ever State Championship Title for the Oak Ridge Wildcats.
Angela Soard, age 57, of Kingston passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at her residence. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, June 13, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with a funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery, located south of Kingston. Those wishing to go in procession to the cemetery should be at the funeral home by 10:15 am Tuesday.
Oak Ridge High School Principal Garfield Adams has announced his resignation after two years in that position to become an assistant director in the Knox County School system. Adams has held classroom and administrative positions in both Oak Ridge and Knox County during his 21-year career, the past two as the principal at Oak Ridge High School.
St. Mark United Methodist Church in Clinton will hold a Rummage Sale on Friday, June 24th & Saturday, June 25th from 8 am to 1 pm each day. Come on out for some great bargains on a wide array of items, with all proceeds used to support the church’s mission work.
(TN Tourism Development press release) Today, June 13th, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) and Travel South launched the trailer for the new Tennessee Civil Rights Trail Podcast, a three-episode series where historians and experts explore the most significant events of the Movement that happened in the state during the 1950s and 1960s. The series also features real stories from Civil Rights veterans who were there and who made a difference, and it explains why what took place then is still so relevant today. The first episode is slated to debut on all streaming platforms beginning Wednesday, June 20.
(Submitted) The Anderson County Federated Republican Women will host two events to give candidates an opportunity to introduce themselves to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend. During these candidate forums, each candidate will be allowed to stand and deliver a brief speech. Voters are encouraged to sit and chat...
The Anderson County Historical Society will be hosting a special presentation on Saturday, June 18th at the David Hall Cabins in Claxton. The guest speaker for the 10 am program will be Art Bohanan, described as an inventor, researcher, lecturer, and author, as well as a certified latent fingerprint examiner trained in graveyard forensics. His program is called “Who are you Walking On?” and will also include a demonstration on how to find unmarked graves with a tool he himself invented.
The Green McAdoo Cultural Center in Clinton invites the community to its second annual Juneteenth Celebration. In its second year as a federally-observed holiday, Juneteenth (short for “June Nineteenth”) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed, according to History.com, two-and-a-half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
(Submitted) Anderson County Emergency Medical Services recently received a $19,114.48 safety grant from the Tennessee Risk Management Trust. The safety grant funds were used to purchase 13 powered stair chairs. The equipment is used to place patients and move them when stretchers are not able to be placed close enough...
(Submitted, Myra Mansfield) County Commissioner Tim Isbel from District 4 will be the guest speaker at the Anderson County Republican Party meeting Thursday. Commissioner Isbel has served on Anderson County Commission for 12 years and will be sharing about the general functions of the County Commission, the committees that commissioners also serve on, and about his personal experiences as a commissioner. He also serves as the Vice-Chair of the ACRP County Executive Committee and is a candidate for re-election in District 4.
(TDA press release) Tennesseans facing food insecurity will have improved access to nutritious foods thanks to a grant awarded to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA). The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service has awarded a $1 million grant to TDA to improve the reach and resiliency...
(Oak Ridge press release) Beginning Tuesday, June 14, the City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department will begin to make asphalt repairs to S. Illinois Ave. Crews will be working in the northbound lanes starting near 210 S. Illinois Ave (Sonic) to the intersection with Oak Ridge Turnpike. Crews will be working to make additional repairs that were identified after the initial work was done in May.
