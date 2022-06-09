Steven Lee Spicer, age 63

Robert “Bobby” Parks, age 77, of Harriman went to sleep to awake in the presence of his Savior on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born March 15, 1945, in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. Bobby was an excellent painting contractor and had completed many jobs for various businesses and people of Roane County. His friendship was treasured by many who knew and loved him. Bobby was one of the hardest working men around as long as his health permitted. He loved helping people and never boasted about anything he did to help others but was a very humble God-fearing man. Bobby was also known as an animal whisperer. He made sure all the animals were fed, including the birds and deers. Preceded in death by his parents, Jake & Lois Parks; and his brother, Charles Parks.

HARRIMAN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO