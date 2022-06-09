Two people were charged after a driver wrecked into the barricades at the fair being held at Eastridge Mall Wednesday evening, according to police.

The alleged driver, a 35-year-old man from Blacksburg, South Carolina, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked, according to a police report.

He is accused of driving a pickup truck into the barricades at the fair shortly after 8:30 p.m. while being impaired on alcohol and possibly marijuana, according to Gastonia Police spokesman Rick Goodale. His bond was set at $20,000.

After driving through the barricades, the pickup truck got a flat tire. Although it had been heading toward where people were walking, the vehicle stopped after getting a flat tire and nobody was hurt, Goodale said. One person was treated at the scene for what police think was a panic attack, Goodale said. An off-duty Gastonia police officer who was at the fair called for help.

"We don't know what could have happened had the vehicle not gotten a flat tire right away," Goodale said. "This could have been a very serious incident with serious injuries and potentially loss of life had this vehicle continued on the path that it was going, because it was headed right toward fair-goers and rides."

What was thought to be marijuana was found in the car, Goodale said. The substance found will be lab tested to determine exactly what it is.

The passenger, a 35-year-old woman also of Blacksburg, South Carolina, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor. Her bond was set at $2,500 secured.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia Police say impaired driver caused panic at the fair