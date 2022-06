The Flandreau Cardinals hosted the Madison Broncos last night, and an early Broncos lead helped them to overcome a late game comeback from the Cardinals. Coming out of the gates hot, the Broncos got four runs in the opening inning. They then followed that up with two a piece in the second and third innings. Matt Burpee’s RBI Single bringing in Heith Williams helped the Broncos get the first run that set the rest of the night into motion.

MADISON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO