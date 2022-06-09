ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New City, NY

News about Rockland's best tacos and Westchester's best cocktail

By Jeanne Muchnick, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 5 days ago

“No amount of physical contact could match the healing powers of a well made cocktail.” — David Sedaris

Did you miss me? I'm back from vacation and fired up about all that's going on. To begin with, Craft Taqueria in New City just won Rockland's best tacos. We reached out to readers last week asking for their favorite spots, then whittled the list down to the top six. Finalists included Cielito Lindo in Valley Cottage, El Cuñao in Valley Cottage and Nyack, Taco Boys in Nyack, Sangria's in Congers, Tacos Marianita in Haverstraw and the aforementioned Craft Taqueria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WtMja_0g5Uvq0I00

In the end, Craft Taqueria won with a hefty percentage— 50.5%. (El Cuñao was second with 25.34%.)

In other food news, Scarsdale resident Liya Chu has made it to the semifinals of Season 8 of FOX's MasterChef Junior. It airs on FOX June 14 with the finale on June 21. I loved talking to Chu, now 13 (she was 10 when she filmed the show) as she's a very polished and talented young lady. I'm also now interested in going to one of her parent's restaurants. They own Dumpling Plus Noodle in Bronxville and Fantasy Cuisine in Hartsdale, the latter of which has killer sesame chicken according to Chu.

I've been busy all week with Westchester Magazine's Wine & Food Festival, starting with the kick-off party on Monday. Dare I admit I'm still reeling a bit from all the talent from the Party on the Pier. I was a cocktail judge — for the third time! — and was super impressed with all the contestants which this year — for the first time ever— included a larger roster of women (there was only one last year and one the year before that).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9tjr_0g5Uvq0I00

They included:

  • Giselle Burdiez, Smokehouse Tailgate Grill, New Rochelle
  • David Burgos, La Casa, Bronxville
  • Colleen Cushman, Hudson Social, Dobbs Ferry
  • Lisa Foster, Gleason’s, Peekskill
  • Frankie Rodriguez, Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar, White Plains

And the winner was (after some really tough decisions): Rodriguez with his "Frankie Goes to Rye Playland" cocktail made with Tito's vodka and a coconut rim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15RlOV_0g5Uvq0I00

Notable Bites

(Things I ate - and loved - this week)

  • New York strip at Macelleria Italian Steakhouse in Pelham. I'm working on a steakhouse story (I know, I said that a while ago but I'm still working on it!) so I wanted to try this place, which garnered a Michelin nod last year. My verdict? Top rate! Even the crabcake was good and I'm a crabcake snob (I'm from Maryland so I'm allowed to be crabcake snobby).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEDtQ_0g5Uvq0I00

  • Crabcake (yes, another one) and sirloin steak at Mentor’s Mediterranean Steakhouse in Chappaqua. I can't wait to write about this one, which opened a week ago with a modern, airy decor and dishes that can't help but make you smile as owner Mentor Berisha has made it a point to use colorful plates which transport you to the Mediterranean. The pulpo was also first-rate as was the branzino, the watermelon and feta salad and the Take Me to Dubrovnik cocktail (trust me and try it! And yes, I'm on a cocktail roll).
  • Cauliflower tacos, steak tacos and watermelon salad at Craft Taqueria in New City.  Super fresh and I personally loved that the cauliflower tacos included golden raisins and toasted almonds, fresh herbs and a roasted piquillo pepper romesco. I also thoroughly enjoyed the strawberry rhubarb pie which I caught made fresh out of the oven. It's a special so you have to be lucky to find it but when you do it's pure heaven made with organic rhubarb from Lancaster Farms with a streusel topping created with the restaurant's ownranola. Served with fresh whipped cream.
  • Bobo's House Salad at Bobo's Cafe in Chappaqua. An assortment of goodness including chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, tumeric pickled red onions, and cucumber with white balsamic vinaigrette.  I added chicken and avocado. I  was too much in a rush for coffee but if you've never had here, it's a must.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cyr9f_0g5Uvq0I00

Share the food love

Like this newsletter? Please share the food love with friends and family. If you would like to receive the weekly lohudfood newsletter, sign up here.

Keep in mind, our work isn't possible without lohud subscribers. If you are one, thank you. If you're not, please consider subscribing .

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @lohud_food or via the lohudfood newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: News about Rockland's best tacos and Westchester's best cocktail

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chappaqua, NY
Rockland County, NY
Restaurants
City
New City, NY
City
Village Of Pelham, NY
State
Maryland State
Rockland County, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Scarsdale, NY
County
Rockland County, NY
Rockland County, NY
Lifestyle
City
Bronxville, NY
City
Nyack, NY
City
Valley Cottage, NY
City
Maryland, NY
City
Hartsdale, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Good Food#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Vodka#Food Drink#Rockland#Craft Taqueria#Taco Boys#Fox#Fantasy Cuisine#Westchester Magazine#Wine Food Festival#Party
rew-online.com

EPOCH Senior Living Joins with White Plains Mayor and County Executive for Grand Opening of Waterstone of Westchester

Executives from EPOCH Senior Living and National Development joined with White Plains Mayor Tom Roach and Westchester County Executive George Latimer on June 8 to celebrate the Grand Opening of Waterstone of Westchester, an elegant boutique hotel-style community for seniors featuring 62+ independent living residences with best-in-class amenities and services.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
thetouristchecklist.com

22 Best & Fun Things to Do in Newburgh (NY)

It’s effortless to think about the popular locations for a great experience in New York, but it’ll surprise many to know that Newburgh has a lot to offer. There are various fun things to do in Newburgh, NY, hence you wouldn’t mind spending your whole vacation visiting its top attractions.
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Goshen, NY

Goshen is just an hour’s drive north of New York City, a small town full of history and old-world charm. Named after the Biblical land of Goshen, it is also the county seat of Orange County, New York State. The village of Goshen dates back to the 1700s. Some...
GOSHEN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

7 Great Places to Learn to Knit and Crochet in Hudson Valley, NY

Have you ever wanted to learn how to knit or crochet? I think a lot of people want to learn this skill. When I was like 7 or 8, my grandmother showed me how to crochet, but don't think that I could do anything other than make a very long chain at this point. Wouldn't it be great to have someone sit down with you and explain how to make something? How to read a pattern?
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Creepy Face Appears on Mid-Hudson Bridge

A mysterious face has appeared on a span across the Hudson River. Just how did it get there?. There are lots of strange sights to behold in the Hudson Valley. While some of them are intentional, like the world's "original" largest garden gnome others, like Beacon's famed dummy light, have gained popularity all on their own.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge Music Festival Coming to Ulster County in August

It has earned the unofficial title of “New York’s Biggest Small Music Festival”, but it’s getting bigger every year. I’m talking about Mazzstock, 3 days of music, art and more. And it’s right here in the Hudson Valley. Since it began back in 2008, Mazzstock has become one of the most popular area music festivals. There has been one every year with the exception of 2020 when the whole country was basically closed due to the pandemic.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Two Shot Near City Of Newburgh Bar

Two Hudson Valley residents were hospitalized after a shooting near a bar in the region. Police in Orange County received an alert about shots fired in the area of El Tropical Bar, located on Mill Street in the city of Newburgh, at about 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, according to authorities.
365traveler.com

31 PERFECT THINGS TO DO IN NYC WITH KIDS

That first time you visit the Big Apple should be forever memorable, regardless of your age. It requires the exact combination of classic NYC, New York attractions mixed with unique and interesting sights, sounds, and tastes. You want to leave a little room for happening upon something unexpected, but come with a plan to explore and indulge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy