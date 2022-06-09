News about Rockland's best tacos and Westchester's best cocktail

“No amount of physical contact could match the healing powers of a well made cocktail.” — David Sedaris

Did you miss me? I'm back from vacation and fired up about all that's going on. To begin with, Craft Taqueria in New City just won Rockland's best tacos. We reached out to readers last week asking for their favorite spots, then whittled the list down to the top six. Finalists included Cielito Lindo in Valley Cottage, El Cuñao in Valley Cottage and Nyack, Taco Boys in Nyack, Sangria's in Congers, Tacos Marianita in Haverstraw and the aforementioned Craft Taqueria.

In the end, Craft Taqueria won with a hefty percentage— 50.5%. (El Cuñao was second with 25.34%.)

In other food news, Scarsdale resident Liya Chu has made it to the semifinals of Season 8 of FOX's MasterChef Junior. It airs on FOX June 14 with the finale on June 21. I loved talking to Chu, now 13 (she was 10 when she filmed the show) as she's a very polished and talented young lady. I'm also now interested in going to one of her parent's restaurants. They own Dumpling Plus Noodle in Bronxville and Fantasy Cuisine in Hartsdale, the latter of which has killer sesame chicken according to Chu.

I've been busy all week with Westchester Magazine's Wine & Food Festival, starting with the kick-off party on Monday. Dare I admit I'm still reeling a bit from all the talent from the Party on the Pier. I was a cocktail judge — for the third time! — and was super impressed with all the contestants which this year — for the first time ever— included a larger roster of women (there was only one last year and one the year before that).

They included:

Giselle Burdiez, Smokehouse Tailgate Grill, New Rochelle

David Burgos, La Casa, Bronxville

Colleen Cushman, Hudson Social, Dobbs Ferry

Lisa Foster, Gleason’s, Peekskill

Frankie Rodriguez, Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar, White Plains

And the winner was (after some really tough decisions): Rodriguez with his "Frankie Goes to Rye Playland" cocktail made with Tito's vodka and a coconut rim.

Notable Bites

(Things I ate - and loved - this week)

New York strip at Macelleria Italian Steakhouse in Pelham. I'm working on a steakhouse story (I know, I said that a while ago but I'm still working on it!) so I wanted to try this place, which garnered a Michelin nod last year. My verdict? Top rate! Even the crabcake was good and I'm a crabcake snob (I'm from Maryland so I'm allowed to be crabcake snobby).

Crabcake (yes, another one) and sirloin steak at Mentor’s Mediterranean Steakhouse in Chappaqua. I can't wait to write about this one, which opened a week ago with a modern, airy decor and dishes that can't help but make you smile as owner Mentor Berisha has made it a point to use colorful plates which transport you to the Mediterranean. The pulpo was also first-rate as was the branzino, the watermelon and feta salad and the Take Me to Dubrovnik cocktail (trust me and try it! And yes, I'm on a cocktail roll).

Cauliflower tacos, steak tacos and watermelon salad at Craft Taqueria in New City. Super fresh and I personally loved that the cauliflower tacos included golden raisins and toasted almonds, fresh herbs and a roasted piquillo pepper romesco. I also thoroughly enjoyed the strawberry rhubarb pie which I caught made fresh out of the oven. It's a special so you have to be lucky to find it but when you do it's pure heaven made with organic rhubarb from Lancaster Farms with a streusel topping created with the restaurant's ownranola. Served with fresh whipped cream.

Bobo's House Salad at Bobo's Cafe in Chappaqua. An assortment of goodness including chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, tumeric pickled red onions, and cucumber with white balsamic vinaigrette. I added chicken and avocado. I was too much in a rush for coffee but if you've never had here, it's a must.

