Father, young son injured in hit-and-run: Hamden police

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a father and his young son Hamden Thursday morning.

Acting Police Chief Timothy Wydra said officers responded to the report of a crash on Dixwell Avenue near Homestead Avenue around 8:30 a.m. One vehicle was located at the scene, while the second vehicle fled the scene, Wydra said.

The driver that stayed on the scene told police that the suspect vehicle struck her several times before fleeing the scene, Wydra said. While investigating, the suspect returned to the scene and began doing donuts in front of the officers on Dixwell Avenue. Officers attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle but lost sight of him.

Wydra said another Hamden police officer saw the suspect vehicle going the wrong way on Dixwell Avenue, traveling southbound in the northbound lane, moving around other vehicles in front of him. That officer then lost sight of him, the acting chief said.

“He’s very dangerous. We don’t know what led to his actions this morning, but clearly, there’s something wrong,” Wydra said.

Moments later, Wydra said the suspect vehicle struck a 29-year-old man who was carrying his one-and-a-half-year-old son who was in the crosswalk near Dixwell Avenue and Scott Street. Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Wydra said the father suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including broken bones, and the child suffered minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gold-colored midsize Mitshubishi sedan.

Suspect in hit-and-run in Hamden. Credit: Hamden Police Department

Suspect vehicle in hit-and-run in Hamden. Credit: Hamden Police Department

Anyone who sees the vehicle or the suspect is asked to call 911 or the Hamden Police Department at 203-234-4000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

