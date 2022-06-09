ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Father, young son injured in hit-and-run: Hamden police

By Eva Zymaris, Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a father and his young son Hamden Thursday morning.

Acting Police Chief Timothy Wydra said officers responded to the report of a crash on Dixwell Avenue near Homestead Avenue around 8:30 a.m. One vehicle was located at the scene, while the second vehicle fled the scene, Wydra said.

The driver that stayed on the scene told police that the suspect vehicle struck her several times before fleeing the scene, Wydra said. While investigating, the suspect returned to the scene and began doing donuts in front of the officers on Dixwell Avenue. Officers attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle but lost sight of him.

Wydra said another Hamden police officer saw the suspect vehicle going the wrong way on Dixwell Avenue, traveling southbound in the northbound lane, moving around other vehicles in front of him. That officer then lost sight of him, the acting chief said.

“He’s very dangerous. We don’t know what led to his actions this morning, but clearly, there’s something wrong,” Wydra said.

Moments later, Wydra said the suspect vehicle struck a 29-year-old man who was carrying his one-and-a-half-year-old son who was in the crosswalk near Dixwell Avenue and Scott Street. Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Wydra said the father suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including broken bones, and the child suffered minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gold-colored midsize Mitshubishi sedan.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zB79B_0g5UvkxA00
    Suspect in hit-and-run in Hamden. Credit: Hamden Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P0qqJ_0g5UvkxA00
    Suspect vehicle in hit-and-run in Hamden. Credit: Hamden Police Department

Anyone who sees the vehicle or the suspect is asked to call 911 or the Hamden Police Department at 203-234-4000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 5

Eric Kochiss
5d ago

Where is Murphy and Blumenthal, why aren’t they out there in front of the cameras. We have a shooting every day here in Connecticut with the strictest gun laws in our country, How is that possible ?

Reply(1)
3
Related
WTNH

22-year-old Shelton man dies in Bridgeport homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One man from Shelton died in a homicide in Bridgeport on Monday, police said. The Bridgeport Police Department responded to the PT Barnum Housing Complex on reports for multiple shots fired near buildings 10 and 11 around 8:30 p.m. At the scene, officers located a 22-year-old man from Shelton laying on […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police identify Bridgeport man, 37, killed in targeted attack

BRIDGEPORT — Police have identified the man they say was killed in a targeted attack last week. He was identified Monday night as 37-year-old Noel McIntosh. Police had previously said McIntosh’s next-of-kin had been notified of his death. Bridgeport police said they were called to the 100 block...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Man attacked in attempted catalytic converter theft: Milford police

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating an attempted catalytic converter theft that turned into a knife attack in Milford early Tuesday morning. A man who lives on Concord Avenue went outside after he said he heard what sounded like a grinding noise in his driveway around 2 a.m., police said. He told police someone […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Hartford shooting on Orange Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Hartford early Tuesday morning, according to police. The Hartford Police Department responded to 31 Orange St. just after 1:30 a.m. and found a male in his forties suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was alert and conscious at the scene and was […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Cars
City
Hamden, CT
Hamden, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar#Law Enforcement#Dixwell Avenue
Bristol Press

Two Hartford men charged in Southington theft initially thought to be robbery

SOUTHINGTON – Two Hartford men face charges in connection with an incident last week that was initially thought to be a robbery. Police on Tuesday identified the suspects as Dennis Pipkin, 54, and Kevin Marshall, 56, who each face charges of third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and second-degree criminal mischief.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Ansonia police: Two arrested after shots fired Sunday

ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Two people are facing charges after shots were fired in Ansonia Sunday. Ansonia police got a call for shots fired in the area of Beaver Street around 3:40 a.m. An officer arrived and saw a truck off the road near the woods, police said. Two...
ANSONIA, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WTNH

1 student injured in bus crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One student suffered “very” minor injuries in a bus crash in Hartford Tuesday morning, police said. The crash took place between Main and Capen Streets. One student suffered “very” minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, police said. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

32-Year-Old Waterbury Woman Killed In Crash

A 32-year-old Connecticut woman was killed during a single-car crash over the weekend. The crash took place in New Haven County around 11:15 p.m., on Saturday, June 11 in Waterbury. Elizabeth Hynes, age 32, was found by responding police officers to the area of 104 Greenwood Ave., for a one-car...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

PD: Woman killed during one-car crash in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman has died following a one-car crash in Waterbury on Saturday evening. Police responded to Greenwood Avenue around 11:12 p.m. for the report of a crash. When officers arrived, they located a car that struck the curb and some landscaping, which caused the car to roll over on its side. […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Plymouth police investigating road rage incident involving gun

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) – Plymouth Police are searching for a man who allegedly pulled out a gun during a road rage incident on Route 6 on Monday. Police stated the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after the driver of a bright burnt orange dodge ram pickup made a restricted turn on Main Street and nearly […]
PLYMOUTH, CT
WTNH

WTNH

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy