VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department received licensing from the state to assist in medical care enhancing community aid. The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) recently received an EMS Agency License from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Office of EMS, and Trauma as a Licensed Medical First Responder Agency. The Valdosta Fire Department has provided aid to patients through a partnership with South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) for many years and has always strived to improve care and services. With the increase in medical calls over the past several years nationwide, this license will further enhance the assistance, and medical care VFD will be able to provide to our community.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO