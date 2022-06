LOWNDES CO. – Valdosta and Lowndes County residents will have the opportunity to drop off scrap tires for free to be recycled. Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta Public Works Departments will host a free scrap tire recycling event for all City and County residents. Residents can drop off tires on weekdays beginning Tuesday, June 21 through Friday, July 1, 2022, from 7 am to 5 pm at Lowndes County Public Works located at 550 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd.

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO