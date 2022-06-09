ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elm Creek, NE

Storm Chasers Log: That was too close

By BRIAN NEBEN, Guest Columnist
Kearney Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELM CREEK — So I think karma might be paying me back for always going out on a chase and hoping to see a tornado. It’s a different feeling when that red polygon is dropped right over your house. Monday, the storms would literally walk right up...

kearneyhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather expected in Central Nebraska late Tuesday, early Wednesday

HASTINGS, NE — Forecasters with the National Weather Service say severe weather is expected to strike Central Nebraska in the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center lists much of the region in the ‘slight’ risk for severe weather category, which is the second most extreme out of five categories. The NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook says a few thunderstorms could be strong to severe with hail the size of golf balls and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Heavy rain could cause isolated flooding in low-lying areas.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte sets temperature record for June 13

That greeting and question likely was met with a resounding “Yes!” from a majority of local residents on Monday as high temperatures set a record in North Platte. Temperatures steadily climbed Monday. reached triple figures early in the afternoon hitting 108 by 5 p.m., according to National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
KSNB Local4

Scorching record highs today just the beginning of a heat wave to come

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a hot and humid weekend, we’ll see temperatures come up another level today. It is a bit humid this morning, but as south and southwest winds increase in speed, dew points (how humid it feels) will come down through the day. As this drier air moves in, this will allow for temperatures to warm up quicker. This is going to push much of the area into record high territory this afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the mid/upper 90s in the northwest corner of the Local4 viewing area to around 108° in Southwest Nebraska. For the Tri-Cities, highs are expected to get up to around 103° to 106°, which should at least tie, if not break record highs. The record is 104° in Grand Island going back to 1922. The record is 100° in Hastings going back to 1952. The record is 102° in Kearney going back to 1952. The winds that will be picking up out of the south southwest will get up around 15 to 30 mph with some gusts to 30 to 40 mph. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for a rogue thundershower this evening, but this should remain fairly isolated and severe weather is not expected. Winds will remain quite breezy ahead of an approaching cold front from the west northwest. Behind the front, winds will turn more north northwesterly and won’t be quite as strong. Low temperatures tomorrow morning will drop anywhere from the lower 60s west to the lower 80s east.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Steffany Lien named Miss Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- On Saturday night in North Platte, your 2022 Miss Nebraska from Capital City was crowned. Miss Lincoln Steffany Lien was crowned 2022 Miss Nebraska on Saturday night in North Platte. Lien was chosen over first runner-up Alayna Wilson of Columbus. Lien won over $10,000 in cash...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, NE
City
Callaway, NE
State
Georgia State
City
Lexington, NE
City
Elm Creek, NE
City
Holdrege, NE
City
Minden, NE
City
Odessa, NE
State
Nebraska State
York News-Times

Four Corners Health District jumps to COVID red zone

YORK – While time was spent (and enjoyed) in the green zone (which indicates low levels of community transmission of COVID-19), it now appears the Four Corners Health District is back up in the red zone which indicates a high level of community transmission of COVID. This is the...
YORK, NE
Kearney Hub

Twin Dragons Martial Arts program brings good things to Holdrege

HOLDREGE — A sense of calm and focus settled across Dani Holcomb’s face. She quickly began a whirlwind of moves with a chain whip. The green flag on the end of the chain was a blur as she spun it through the air and around her body. The 11-year-old’s focus and precision has earned her multiple medals from martial arts competitions across the country, along with many of her peers at Twin Dragons Martial Arts of Nebraska in Holdrege.
HOLDREGE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chasers#Severe Weather#Wind Shear#Storm Chasers Log#Polygon#Sandhills
Kearney Hub

You can go home again

Maybe Thomas Wolfe was wrong. Maybe you can go home again. Just one week ago, I left Kearney, bound for a new life in New Mexico, but I’ve turned around. As you read this, I am driving back to Kearney. I am poking through mountain passes and across the high plains of Colorado, heading back home to my old apartment and old friends and the job I love at the Hub.
KEARNEY, NE
klin.com

Tornado Watch Issued Until 10 PM

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 345 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 335 PM CDT SAT JUN 11 2022 TORNADO WATCH 345 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BURT BUTLER CASS COLFAX CUMING DODGE DOUGLAS GAGE JEFFERSON JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON SALINE SARPY SAUNDERS SEWARD STANTON THURSTON WASHINGTON WAYNE $$
NORMAN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Kearney Hub

Hail shreds parts of Buffalo, Sherman counties Tuesday

KEARNEY — Siding, roofs, windows and windshields took a beating Tuesday night in northern Buffalo County as golf ball- to baseball-sized hail pummeled the area. “It came down so fast and so hard. It got black, and shazam!” said Kellie Crowell, Ravenna city clerk/treasurer. The storm initially developed...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Buffalo County planners hope to accommodate competing land interests

KEARNEY — Nobody can foretell the future, but Buffalo County officials are doing their best to shape it. “Zoning is an attempt to manage growth so it can be beneficial and you get the right kinds of growth in the right areas. We’re definitely a growth county,” said Scott Brady, chairman of the Buffalo County Zoning and Planning Commission.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern Nebraska farmer lost all of his crops in just one night. The worst part of the hail storm lasted only minutes, but for Carter Burenheide his entire planting season has been altered. It was also his first year farming on his own.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Another counterfeit $100 bill found in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Over the weekend, Grand Island Police reported that a $100 counterfeit bill was used at Indianhead Golf Course, to purchase food items. The bill had “Play Money” in the spot where a serial number should have been. Police say counterfeit bills can look...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stolen truck found burned in Hastings

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A truck stolen in central Nebraska was found burned out in a different town. Grand Island Police said a Ram 1500 pickup truck was reported stolen in Grand Island on Saturday. It was later found in Hastings on East 6th Street, where it was burned. Police...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Grand Island officials spread awareness following fentanyl overdoses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Fentanyl-related overdoses in Grand Island continue to rise causing health officials to raise awareness. In March, a rampant spike in overdoses lead to the drug enforcement administration investigating fentanyl and how it’s gotten into Nebraska. The wave of fentanyl sweeping Nebraska is causing “mass overdoses,” and...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Hail damages homes, vehicles and crops

Central Nebraska — Busted out car and house windows, damaged crops and chipped siding on houses could be seen in several central Nebraska counties following another round of storms Tuesday night. Wood River and Ravenna were especially hit hard. NTV viewer Joshua Treadway shared a picture of nearly baseball...
RAVENNA, NE
Kearney Hub

Storm drains are for rain water only, warns Kearney city official

KEARNEY — Storm drains are not for grass clippings and leaves. They may be small, but grass clippings and leaves add up, said Dan Lillis, stormwater program manager for the city of Kearney. Grass clippings and leaves blown into the street during yard maintenance don’t just disappear. They end...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy