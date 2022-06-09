We’re Building the Lumos Metaverse to Elevate Builder Opportunities in Web3 🚀

As leaders, we can all be better about being more prepared for the future, but it’s something I’ve seen many struggle with. It’s much easier to analyze the data from today and know what strategies need to occur within the next one to three years. But what about five years from now? How about 10 years? If you find yourself struggling to clearly see what the pathway is for your company to move ahead, differentiate, and be better prepared for trying times, a CFO—chief futurist officer—can help.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO