We’re Building the Lumos Metaverse to Elevate Builder Opportunities in Web3 🚀

 3 days ago
We are excited to announce the launch of the Lumos Metaverse for builders to access the right opportunities and flourish in the Web3 space. To bring this to fruition, we successfully raised $1.1 million in seed capital. The seed round was led by Global Web3 venture fund -Delta Blockchain Fund, and...

HackerNoon

How to Set Up Affordable Text Messaging for Small Businesses

10DLC is a fairly new service implemented by US telecom carriers that provides cost-effective text messaging for businesses of all sizes. A 10DLC (10-digit long code) is a regular phone number that a business can register with a carrier. In return for businesses registering their corporate brand and their use cases (called campaigns in 10DLC parlance), carriers forgo most spam filtering on their messaging. They also offer greatly increased messaging throughput — up to 4,500 transactions per minute (TPM) for vetted brands and campaigns, versus 75 for unvetted numbers. 10DLC is an economical alternative to short codes, which, unlike the long codes used for 10DLC, were specifically designed for text messaging. Short codes have potentially higher throughput, but they’re much more expensive — $500 or more a month, depending on the provider and whether it’s a regular number or a vanity short code.
SMALL BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

How does an Experience Data Platform Help Tech Leaders Ace Innovation?

The digitalization of customer experience has put high pressure on CTOs and their organizations and demands from the business are at an all-time high. This, combined with the talent shortage makes it impossible to deliver on the growing expectations. But there is a way to unburden the tech organization by...
SOFTWARE
pymnts.com

Digital Divide: Technology, The Metaverse And The Future Of Dining Out

Restaurants Tinker With Tech Recipe to Balance Efficiency and Personal Service. Do restaurant customers know or care about the metaverse and what their favorite restaurant brands are doing there? The Digital Divide: Technology, the Metaverse and the Future of Dining Out, a PYMNTS and Paytronix collaboration, reveals insights from 2,496 U.S. consumers who share their strong opinions about both.
RESTAURANTS
HackerNoon

DeFi is Becoming Increasingly Cross-Chain

Interchain Accounts have the power to elevate the Cosmos ecosystem to a whole new level, ramping up interoperability between IBC-enabled chains and bringing composability to Interchain transactions. And they are here!. In this article, we’ll take a look at the latest iteration of the. protocol (IBC), and what this...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Departing Amazon exec Dave Clark to head logistics startup Flexport

Clark resigned from his role as CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer division on Friday. His last day at the big tech company will be July 1, after which time he’ll join Flexport as co-CEO alongside current leader Ryan Petersen. Petersen, who founded the $8 billion-valued supply chain startup in 2013, will step into an executive chairman role six months after Clark joins, according to the current CEO.
BUSINESS
Hackernoon

How Should We Re-Evaluate Our Models of the World?

I'm writing this sitting in Singapore, the city in which I've now spent nearly half a year of uninterrupted time - an unremarkable duration for many, but for myself the longest I've stayed in any one place for nearly a decade. After months of fighting what may perhaps even be...
BITCOIN
Fast Company

Five benefits of hiring a chief futurist officer

As leaders, we can all be better about being more prepared for the future, but it’s something I’ve seen many struggle with. It’s much easier to analyze the data from today and know what strategies need to occur within the next one to three years. But what about five years from now? How about 10 years? If you find yourself struggling to clearly see what the pathway is for your company to move ahead, differentiate, and be better prepared for trying times, a CFO—chief futurist officer—can help.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Social Commerce Takes a Giant Step as Entertainment Melds With Entrepreneurship

As social commerce evolves into a serious contender, eCommerce and social media platforms are partnering to create new online experiences where entertainment triggers a sale. It’s a natural alliance now as it was in the newspaper days, when perusing that day’s edition was an exercise in pre-digital discoverability, seeing ads for things we didn’t know we wanted until we saw them — often placed adjacent to content somehow associated the product or service.
INTERNET
CNBC

A.I. gurus are leaving Big Tech to work on buzzy new start-ups

Four of the best-funded new AI start-ups — Inflection, Cohere, Adept and Anthropic — have recently poached dozens of AI scientists with backgrounds in Big Tech. The start-ups' hiring efforts are being fueled by venture capital firms and billionaires keen to cash in on any success they have.
ENGINEERING
Hackernoon

Understanding the Potential of Female Founders in Blockchain

The most diverse companies are now more likely than ever to outperform less diverse peers on profitability. Diversity wins and here are a few trending women in WEB3 leading the way. The blockchain is inherently inclusive. “Permissionless” systems do not require middlemen or gatekeepers to grant access to their services....
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

The Importance of Gaming Guilds in the Web3 Gaming Space

Many winters ago, in 2017, the first, rather infamous, game that used a blockchain infrastructure was launched. CryptoKitties allowed users to mint, breed, trade, and collect their Kitties. The game had explosive growth in 2017, with transactions accounting for more than 10% of the traffic on the Ethereum blockchain at its peak (honestly, not many of us used Ethereum in those days, but still). The hype created by the game was huge.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

How Did The White Label NFT Marketplace Development Hype Start?

With NFT sales soaring last year, the term has gone from being a vague and niche thing that only a few weird coders tossed around to becoming one of the most talked-about topics in the world. To facilitate and profit off of the NFT boom, several NFT marketplaces have sprung up, with some turning people into millionaires overnight. With so many opportunities to explore, investors want to figure out and occupy various niches to spread their influence far and wide in this new and flourishing business.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

How Artificial Intelligence Backs Up eCommerce Businesses to Grow 10X Faster

Artificial Intelligence is becoming one of the most critical technologies in eCommerce. It's being used to solve problems, improve customer experience, and grow businesses. Amazon uses AI to predict what customers are likely to buy and predict what they want, which boosts the growth of online retail in general. The use of AI is now being used in all kinds of industries, from healthcare to finance, from manufacturing to retail. If you are starting an eCommerce business from scratch, stay tuned to know how to make it successful with AI.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Ironclad Launches First Phase of Digital Contracting Certification Program to Verify Skills, Give Professionals New Ways to Stand Out in the Workplace

As cross-functional contract growth soars, Ironclad doubles down on education and community. SAN FRANCISCO , June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At its quarterly State of Digital Contracting (SDC) event, Ironclad, the leading digital contracting platform, announced its first Skills Verified badge program, the first phase of a more robust certification program. The badge program, powered by Ironclad Academy, will encourage Ironclad product adoption, validate technical skills within Ironclad, and give recipients referenceable workplace merits.
BUSINESS
