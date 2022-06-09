ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Discover Tech Companies via The Tech Company Brief

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Introducing The Tech Company Brief: a free and timely data driven insight into which tech companies are rising and falling in the public consciousness. The Tech Company Brief contains two HackerNoon original data points to measure how the internet is talking more or less about these technology companies: Weekly Tech Company...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Zuckerberg Buries Facebook and Turns to His Next Big Thing

Seven months after officially announcing the death of Facebook (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media giant, is preparing to bury it. Tired of controversies and scandals, the tech tycoon last October decided to ride the metaverse trend, hyped as the...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
BBC

The people making money from just surfing the internet

The details of what each of us look at online are an incredibly valuable resource. This tracked data helps the likes of Google and Facebook earn billions and billions of dollars a year in advertising revenue, as they use the information to target adverts at us. For example, if you...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Company#Technology Companies#Discover Tech Companies
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Apple’s M1 chips have an ‘unpatchable’ hardware vulnerability, say MIT researchers

It’s Friday, June 10, 2022, and Haje is on the road, so it’s just me today. Before I let you enjoy the weekend, there are a few housekeeping items to address. First, TechCrunch Disrupt will be in person this year, and today is the last day to raise your hand to speak. Second, if you’re attending TC Sessions: Climate next week, we have your inside look on what to expect. Now that those are taken care of, if you’re in the mood to listen to something instead of read, we have you covered. Have a great weekend! — Christine.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Departing Amazon exec Dave Clark to head logistics startup Flexport

Clark resigned from his role as CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer division on Friday. His last day at the big tech company will be July 1, after which time he’ll join Flexport as co-CEO alongside current leader Ryan Petersen. Petersen, who founded the $8 billion-valued supply chain startup in 2013, will step into an executive chairman role six months after Clark joins, according to the current CEO.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

How to Set Up Affordable Text Messaging for Small Businesses

10DLC is a fairly new service implemented by US telecom carriers that provides cost-effective text messaging for businesses of all sizes. A 10DLC (10-digit long code) is a regular phone number that a business can register with a carrier. In return for businesses registering their corporate brand and their use cases (called campaigns in 10DLC parlance), carriers forgo most spam filtering on their messaging. They also offer greatly increased messaging throughput — up to 4,500 transactions per minute (TPM) for vetted brands and campaigns, versus 75 for unvetted numbers. 10DLC is an economical alternative to short codes, which, unlike the long codes used for 10DLC, were specifically designed for text messaging. Short codes have potentially higher throughput, but they’re much more expensive — $500 or more a month, depending on the provider and whether it’s a regular number or a vanity short code.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
inputmag.com

How to get high-speed internet in rural America

Some 25 million Americans lack access to broadband. For reference, that’s more than everyone living in Florida, the third most populous state in the U.S. While I am old enough to remember what it was like living in an era without YouTube, I certainly wouldn’t want to live in that era today. I mean, not having access to all those car repair and obscure PC troubleshooting videos alone seems almost inhumane.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

How does an Experience Data Platform Help Tech Leaders Ace Innovation?

The digitalization of customer experience has put high pressure on CTOs and their organizations and demands from the business are at an all-time high. This, combined with the talent shortage makes it impossible to deliver on the growing expectations. But there is a way to unburden the tech organization by...
SOFTWARE
CNN

Silicon Valley braces for the good times to end

For much of the past two decades, the ethos of Silicon Valley was largely defined by Facebook's former motto: "move fast and break things." But in a sudden and dizzying shift, the current mood in the tech sector could perhaps best be described with a far more restrained mantra: "cut costs and try to survive."
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Supply chain roles become major destination for executives

Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Newsletter presented by ODFL. In this issue, why Flexport brought on Dave Clark; sriracha and tampon shortages; fuel is Morbin. Flexport lands Amazon consumer chief as future CEO. Kind of a big deal — On Wednesday morning, Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen sent out the...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

A.I. gurus are leaving Big Tech to work on buzzy new start-ups

Four of the best-funded new AI start-ups — Inflection, Cohere, Adept and Anthropic — have recently poached dozens of AI scientists with backgrounds in Big Tech. The start-ups' hiring efforts are being fueled by venture capital firms and billionaires keen to cash in on any success they have.
ENGINEERING
TheDailyBeast

Break Up the Big Tech Giants—the People Want It!

In today’s divided America, it’s rare to find an issue with wide bipartisan support. But when it comes to breaking up the “Big Tech” companies—Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Google—the data is crystal clear. Everyone from California Democrats to Iowa Republicans want to pass two...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Here Are 48 Crypto Websites, Apps and Resources That You Should Know and Use

The crypto market is down at the time of this writing (9 June 2022) and while everyone is down in the dumps the best thing you can do right now is to invest in the only thing that matters, you. I have put together what I believe to be a rock-solid list of websites, apps, links, and resources that cover the entire Crypto industry. This list includes basics, coding, blockchain, trading, NFTs, DeFi, and a lot more. You can use this list to practically learn anything you need about Crypto.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy